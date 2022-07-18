Howard County Recorder Jennifer Jack will not seek reelection and plans to resign as Howard County Republican chairwoman later this summer, citing a desire to spend more time with her children and seek new career opportunities.
Jack, in a press release sent out Sunday morning, said Torie Kelley, currently the chief deputy recorder, has been appointed by the local Republican party to fill the ballot vacancy for this November’s general election. Kelley will face Democrat Essie Foster in the general election Nov. 8.
“This year I celebrated my 20th anniversary as an employee of Howard County, and I sincerely want to thank everyone who has given me a ‘hand up’ over the years and assisted in my success,” Jack said in the release. “However, 20 years is a long time — my entire professional career to be exact. I owe myself the opportunity to explore the next phase in my career outside the friendly confines of county government.”
Jack will serve the remainder of her term, which ends Dec. 31.
Jack was sworn in as Howard County Recorder on April 1, 2018, to serve the remainder of Brook Cleaver’s term, who resigned to join Western School Corporation; Cleaver is now the head of finance at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
During her time as recorder, Jack implemented an Honor Rewards program for local veterans, utilized the free Property Fraud Alert tool and upgraded the department’s technology and property database. Last year, she also made the decision, along with the Assessor’s Office, to shift their general fund budgets to non-general fund budgets that are funded by fees collected by the two offices, with the stipulation that county employees would receive a pay raise. That freed up a total of $270,000 in the county’s general fund. County employees received a 5% pay raise for 2022.
Jack will also resign as chairwoman of the Howard County Republican Party “at a date to be determined later this summer,” meaning the party will have to choose a new leader as it prepares to defend its near monopoly over county government this November.
Jack has served as the GOP chair since March of 2020.
“I have been involved in a leadership capacity within the party for almost a decade, and I have recently noticed I’ve had to miss a game or event here and there for one of my children, and that’s a lifestyle re-evaluation I had to make — I don’t want to miss ANY time with my kids,” Jack said in a release. “But being the chair of the party holding nearly every seat in the county is quite time consuming, and I don’t commit to things that I cannot devote 100% to. And lately, as a busy mom, I’ve felt very stretched thin and the last people I want to let down are my husband and children. I got involved in politics because I wish for the best for our community. And I will still be involved — just from a different seat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.