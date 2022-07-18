Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Howard, Madison and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads are impassible due to flooding. Many remain closed. Expect extensive areas of standing water. Travel will likely be impacted through at least early Monday morning. Significant flooding is also occurring along Pike Creek, including the town of Frankton, and Big Duck Creek, including the town of Elwood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding from earlier rainfall across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Muncie, Anderson, Noblesville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Yorktown, Cicero, Chesterfield, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Daleville, Summitville, Gaston, Selma, Atlanta and Orestes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&