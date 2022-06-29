The meeting room on the third floor of the Howard County Administration building has been renamed to honor the man who likely spent more hours in it than anyone else.
On Tuesday, the Howard County Commissioners and County Council approved a joint resolution renaming Room 338 of the Administration building to the Richard H. Miller Hearing Room. A plaque with Miller’s face and the inscription “Dedicated in honor of his 41 years of service with Howard County Government” was unveiled and now hangs on the wall right next to one of the room’s two doorways.
Miller, who died last August, was a staple and a central figure in county government for more than four decades, serving as a county councilman for 10 consecutive terms from 1977 to 2018, the vast majority of those — 38 years — as the council’s president. He’s credited by many county officials as the reason why the county is currently debt free and in as good of financial shape as it is.
Known for his staunch fiscal conservatism, his love for his wife and family and Northwestern athletics and always starting a conversation or debate by asking how the other’s family was doing, Miller’s life and contributions to the county were honored by friends and family at Tuesday’s County Council meeting.
“Dick Miller deserves to have a place in county government that’s permanent, that will be here forever,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said. “He was a fixture of county government like no other.”
In addition to county government, Miller was a memberthe Howard Community Hospital Foundation Board, Howard County 4-H Exhibit Association, Howard County Extension Board, Howard County Jail Committee and served as president of the Northwestern Youth Organization.
He received numerous awards and honors, including the Sagamore of the Wabash, the state’s highest honor.
Tuesday’s commemoration was nearly 45 minutes long, filled with stories from friends and colleagues, including longtime County Councilman Jim Papacek and County Councilwoman Jamie Bolser.
“Sometimes they say everyone can be replaced, but I’ve found, at least in my heart, there’s no one like Dick Miller in my life, and I don’t think there ever will be,” Papacek said.
When people weren’t reminiscing and laughing, they were wiping tears away.
The occasion was especially emotional for Bolser, who announced earlier this month that she will be resigning and moving to Richmond, Indiana, after growing up and working in Howard County her whole life.
In her speech, Bolser recalled the first time she, having just been elected as county assessor, properly sat down and talked with Dick Miller. It ended up being a two hour conversation.
“That was the day I began knowing Dick Miller in such a beautiful new way,” she said. “That conversation made me realize the true depth of commitment of being a public servant. Richard Hayden Miller made me realize the difference between being a public servant and being a politician. Dick served our community…He was much more than a colleague to me. He became a mentor, a friend and a second father.”
Miller’s wife, Marsha, and some of his family in attendance Tuesday. Marsha Miller was enamored by the stories and memories told Tuesday.
“Dick loved government,” she said. “He felt so blessed to be able to be elected constantly. It was just part of our lives. The girls never questioned whether it was county council night or the phone calls…I’m so proud of all of you for continuing what he loved to do.”
