The Health Department-run COVID-19 testing site will open next week.
The site, located at 620 N. Bell St., will officially open Monday, Oct. 12, according to a press release from the Howard County Health Department.
Anyone two-years-old and older can get tested and testing will be free for Hoosiers.
The testing site will initially be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the month of October. The main sit will be closed on Fridays. However, the Community Howard CareMobile will operate as a mobile testing site on Fridays.
The CareMobile will visit the Greentown Family Medicine Care, located at 118 S. Meridian St.,Greentown, on Oct. 16, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch,1755 E. Center Rd., on Oct. 23rd, and Ivy Tech Kokomo,1942 E. N. St., on Oct. 30th.
The Health Department says hours will expand in November.
An appointment is recommended but not required in. You may schedule an appointment by visiting https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/, and the health department recommends completing the questions and consents prior to one's appointment.
One may also call the clinic at 765-456-7303.
The county received a $200,000 grant from the state in order to open their own testing site as the state transitions away from its contract with OptumServe. The money will keep the site operating through June 2021 and go toward paying the employees working at the testing site, which used to house the city and county's employee health clinic.
OptumServe's testing at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., will be open through October as well.
Originally, the health department was going to operate the testing site at the Senior Center, but the change was suggested by the city, which wants to keep open the possibility of having future events and activities at the Senior Center if it can be done safely.
“We went to look at the site, and it’s a full, ready-to-operate clinic,”Kristina Sommers, public health emergency coordinator for the Health Department, said of the 620 N. Bell St. building, earlier this month. “We have actual clinic rooms to use, with hand-washing stations, so it will look more professional. ... There’s a lot of positives with the change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.