It’s considered common courtesy to let ladies go first, but that’s not exactly how it played out for Howard County’s work release program.
In 2018, the county opened a 80-bed male work release program in the old county jail on South Berkeley Avenue that was renovated at a cost of $508,430. The program was highly anticipated by local officials as a way to help reduce the jail population and allow low-level offenders keep their jobs.
But a delay in approving the appropriation of the renovation to the old county jail building — originally pegged at between $1 million to $3.8 million — in 2016 caused the county to lose out on a $1.2 million grant that would’ve funded both the male and female work release programs. Since then, the county’s grant proposal for a female work release program in 2019 was denied, and the COVID-19 pandemic halted grant approvals at the state level in 2020.
But now, that’s all in the past.
The county opened its female work release program in early January a few months after receiving a $440,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Correction. The female work release program will operate similar to the male program. Non-violent and low-level offenders will be given the opportunity to maintain employment at their job during their normal work hours and return to incarceration when not working.
After years of attempts, having the operation up and running is a sigh of relief for local officials.
“It’s a great day for our community,” Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said last week while giving the Tribune a tour of the work release facility. “The courts now have another sentencing option for females in our community that enables them to keep their jobs, continue to have money coming in for their families. Ultimately, when all is said and done, we believe this helps keep families together.”
So far, local judges have not wasted any time in utilizing the sentencing option. As of last week, the new program had about a dozen enrolled. The program can hold up to 40.
Superior Court III Judge Doug Tate said he and the other judges are happy to see the women’s work release program finally begin.
“We’ve got our feet under us now, it’s open and I think in the next few weeks we’ll see a lot of usage,” he said to the County Council at the board’s Jan. 25 meeting.
The Howard County Jail has been plagued by overcrowding for a handful of years now. Part of the reason for that is the increase of female inmates, who are largely in there for drug- and alcohol-related reasons. Tate said 35% of the jail’s population is female.
“I’m hopeful it’s going to be a good alternative … and I think it’ll be far better for them to be given the ability to work but also have that monitoring that the workplace facility allows for,” Tate said.
