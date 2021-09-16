Hamilton County attorney Douglas Church was tired of looking at bare walls.
It was 2007, and Church was president of the Indiana State Bar Association (ISBA) at the time, his offices located in downtown Indianapolis.
So one day, Church devised a plan to add a little color to the empty hallways that led to and from his office area, so the ISBA Courthouse Art Project was born.
The goal of the project is simple.
Collect original pieces of artwork that showcase courthouses from each one of Indiana’s 92 counties. They can be anything from pencil-drawn sketches to watercolor and acrylic paintings.
The artwork is then put on display at the ISBA offices until the gallery can be transferred to Marion County’s new judicial campus, set to be completed sometime in the coming months.
Last week, it was Howard County’s turn to contribute.
In a special ceremony held inside Howard Circuit Court, local officials unveiled two acrylic paintings of the county’s former courthouses — a log cabin from the 1840s and a Victorian-built one from the 1870s.
Patti Host — well-known around the Kokomo area for her miniature replicas of city landmarks and her company Host Design — was the artist.
And though she lives in Tennessee now, Host said Howard County still holds a very special place in her heart.
So when she was approached with the idea of contributing to the art project, she was humbled at the opportunity.
“To be a part of this project is really an honor because I’m one of just 92 artists for this,” Host said before the ceremony began. “What can I say? It’s truly an honor. I have represented so many buildings in Kokomo and love the history and love courthouses and love to paint, so it was kind of natural. … Just being a part of this community for so many years and loving the architecture here, it really was a high moment for me to be asked.”
But the process of bringing two former courthouses to life wasn’t always an easy process, Host admitted, as she wanted to be as accurate to those time periods as possible.
For that, Host enlisted the help of the Howard County Historical Society.
“Stew (Lauterbach) and Randy (Smith) were a big help,” Host said, “providing me with photographs and guidance so that I could make sure everything was just right.”
Officials at the historical society were also able to share a bit of the courthouses’ histories with Host, which she said also helped in the process.
For example, Host said that public misconceptions for years claim that the Victorian courthouse burned to the ground in a “devastating fire” in the late-1920s.
“It’s not true,” Smith, sitting in the audience during the artwork unveiling ceremony, said. “It never burned. It was condemned, and it was torn down in 1929, but it never burned.”
Smith added that the myth is probably due to a photograph released at the time which appeared to depict firefighters spraying the courthouse down with water.
“There’s even a sign and everything that talks about it,” She said, “but it didn’t happen that way.”
During the ceremony, Host also took a few moments to thank several others in attendance, including Kokomo attorney Mark Hurt, who she said helped spearheaded the effort for Howard County’s participation.
Hurt, who initially sent notices about the ISBA Courthouse Art Project to the Howard County Bar Association, said participating in the project was personally important to him.
“Think of the cities and towns known by their courthouses,” he said. “They’re usually the tallest buildings and a building you can look at from afar. … There is so much history that is neat for our kids to know and then their kids to know too. You just want to preserve that for future generations.”
And while the county’s current courthouse is not represented in the statewide art project, Hurt said he hopes it will be one day.
“There is that history,” he said, referring to the county’s first two courthouses, “but our community should take pride in the way our local government has kept this one in pretty good shape too. It really looks beautiful, both inside and out.”
Church agreed with Hurt’s sentiment.
“A lot of times commissioners don’t want to make big investments in their courthouses, and some courthouses have even deteriorated,” Church said during last week’s ceremony. “But these structures have truly been temples to the concept and the importance of the rule of law. People would walk into these buildings with a sense of awe and respect, and they were the significance to a civilized society.
“Indiana in the General Assembly last session said they were going to put Civics back in the classroom,” he added. “I think combining that idea of Civics education and that recognition of what courthouses stand for, I mean, it’s not just a building. It’s a place where people from all walks of life can have their disputes resolved. … So I hope that people who see this collection will really see something that represents a significant part of the history of Indiana.”
