Howard County had the third highest unemployment rate in the state in January, according to figures released this week by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
The county’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the first month of 2021 was 6.1%, lower than just two other counties — Lake and La Porte in northwest Indiana — and slightly higher than Marion County’s 5.9%.
The county’s workforce has shrunk slightly since January 2020 from 36,341 to 35,071 now. Kokomo’s workforce has seen a similar trend since January 2020 as well, with the city’s workforce dropping from 24,994 to 24,309 now.
According to unemployment claims data from the DWD, a total of 1,287 people in the county were collecting unemployment in the week ending Feb. 27, the most recent week available. That’s lower than last year’s peak number of 7,641 in early May 2020 but slightly higher than what the county was seeing last December when 735 county residents were collecting unemployment as of the last week of 2020.
As it’s been the case much of 2020, those formerly employed in manufacturing continue to be the majority of unemployment claims. Of the 1,287 collecting unemployment, more than 700 were employed in the manufacturing sector.
