A court has denied the appeal of a Kokomo man who argued a judge allowed inadmissible evidence during his trial last year on charges that he shot and severely injured his ex-girlfriend’s partner.
In November, Gurth Bryan was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
On Nov. 23, 2017, Bryan shot David Langston multiple times while he sat in a car at Amberwood Place apartments, leaving Langston with a collapsed lung and severe bleeding. Langston was dating Bryan’s ex-girlfriend, who was in the car with Langston when he was shot.
During the jury trial, prosecutors presented multiple instances in which Bryan was charged with domestic battery against his ex-girlfriend, along with no-contact orders he was issued to stay away from her. One of those no-contact orders was in place the day Bryan shot Langston in front of her.
Bryan argued that evidence should not have been allowed at the trial, since the existence of no contact orders didn’t present a motive regarding charges that he shot Langston.
Prosecutors argued the evidence was important because it showed the conflicted nature of Bryan’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, and established a motive for why he was armed and shooting at his former partner’s boyfriend.
Prosecutors also argued the evidence helped to prove the relationship between Bryan and his ex-girlfriend.
This week, the Indiana Court of Appeals sided with prosecutors, arguing the evidence was admissible during the trial to show motive and establish the relationship between Bryan and the victims.
Even if the evidence was inadmissible, the court said, prosecutors’ case against Bryan was so strong that the “probable impact on the jury was minimal and that reversal is not required.”
“We will not reverse an error in the admission of evidence if the error was harmless,” the court said, citing previous appeals cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.