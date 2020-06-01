The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled that the two charges to which a Kokomo man pleaded guilty in the 2018 shooting death of a 28-year-old Kokomo resident didn’t violate the state’s double jeopardy law.
Cameron Wood, 24, pleaded guilty last year to felony charges of reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after he shot and killed Jamea Parker on Thanksgiving Day in 2018. As part of the plea agreement, several other charges, including murder, were dismissed.
Howard Superior Court 1 Judge William Menges ended up sentencing Wood to 12 years on the handgun charge and six years for the homicide charge, with the sentences running consecutively and totaling 18 years in prison.
Wood appealed that decision, arguing the consecutive sentences violated the state’s double jeopardy law, which says a person can’t be tried twice for the same offense.
Wood said the the trial court should have merged both counts into one for sentencing, and requested the appeals court reverse the trial court’s order that his sentences be served consecutively.
The court soundly rejected that argument, saying it wasn't even up for debate because Wood waived his rights to challenge his convictions on the grounds of double jeopardy when he agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors.
However, the court did agree with Wood that his credit time, for when he was incarcerated at the jail awaiting trial, was incorrectly calculated, and gave him additional 19 days of credit towards his sentence.
Wood was arrested on Dec. 17, 2018, following the shooting incident at the Greatt Escape, 2411 N. Washington St., where police responded to shots being fired in the area, according to court records at the time.
Upon arrival, a witness told police that they heard a commotion outside the bar before seeing two black males running between houses and an alley and a Ford pickup truck leave the bar at a high rate of speed.
An officer also located five 9mm shell casings in the bar’s parking lot, and Parker’s body was found around three hours later lying in a driveway in the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street.
She had suffered a gunshot wound to her back, and police noted that shell casings were also located on the ground around her.
Police eventually obtained surveillance footage from that night, and it appeared to show a fight break out near an outside doorway on the north side of the bar.
The footage also showed a pickup truck traveling by the bar’s north parking lot, and people appeared to duck “as if shots were being fired from the truck,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Wood emerged in that moment, ducked behind a car in the parking lot, removed a gun from his waist and began shooting several shots toward the pickup, court records indicated.
One of those shots struck and killed Parker, who investigators said was an innocent passenger in the vehicle.
During his sentencing hearing last year, Wood told the court that he didn’t know Parker was in the pickup truck when he fired in its direction. In his statement to the court, Wood talked about that shooting and asked for forgiveness for his actions that day.
“I’m sorry to everybody,” Wood said. “... I think about this every night. I try to read the Bible every night and ask for forgiveness.”
