The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied a Kokomo man’s request to have four separate trials on charges that he molested four different girls from 2012 to 2020.
Monte Faulkner, 34, was arrested in June 2020 on eight counts of child molesting and two charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old. All the charges were filed under the same criminal case and would be decided during one trial.
However, Faulkner requested those charges be severed into four separate trials for each alleged victim.
He argued the move was necessary for a fair determination of his guilt or innocence since a jury would be “unable to distinguish the evidence and apply the law intelligently as to each offense,” according to court documents.
Faulkner argued that was the case because there are multiple alleged victims, and the allegations in each case are “vague,” “vastly different” and arise from separate investigations by different law enforcement agencies.
However, Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray last year denied Faulkner’s motion to sever the charges. He then appealed.
On May 2, the Indiana Court of Appeals sided with Murray, arguing state law allows for all the charges to be decided during one trial by the same jury.
State code says multiple offenses may be joined in the same indictment when the offenses are of the same or similar character, even if not part of a single scheme or plan, or are based on the same conduct or on a series of acts connected together.
The court argued the 10 charges against Faulkner are all related because, in each case, he exploited a special relationship with the alleged victims and his motive was the same — to satisfy his sexual desires.
“We therefore decline to require separate trials as a matter of right where Faulkner allegedly committed similar crimes, in the same ways, against similar victims,” the court said in its written opinion.
The court also ruled that the charges didn’t need to be severed in order to promote a fair determination of Faulkner’s guilt or innocence, arguing a jury would likely be able to distinguish evidence and apply the law intelligently to each offense.
“To be sure, Faulkner faces 10 counts involving four victims,” the court said. “But ... the State’s evidence here will largely consist of testimony from the children, and Faulkner does not point to any complexity in that anticipated testimony which makes a trial without severance unfair.”
Following the ruling, the case has been set for a status conference on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.