The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled it was permissible for the Kokomo Police Department to allow an undercover informant with a lifetime driving suspension to drive a pickup truck to a controlled drug purchase.
In February 2020, the department’s drug task force engaged with the informant to conduct the purchase of 3.5-grams of meth from Ronnie Bradfield.
The informant has a lifetime driving suspension for being a habitual traffic violator but was permitted to drive to the controlled buy. Officers said they didn’t otherwise give the man “a pass or anything” that allowed him to drive while suspended, according to court documents.
Bradfield was arrested and later convicted by a jury on a Level 4 felony charge of dealing meth.
During the trial, prosecutors filed a motion to suppress the informant’s driving record as irrelevant. However, outside the presence of the jury, the informant confirmed to Bradfield that he was allowed to drive for the drug purchase.
Bradfield then argued that the informant had received a privilege in exchange for conducting the controlled buy and the testimony should be admissible because it could factor into his credibility.
Howard Superior Court Judge William Menges ruled to uphold the motion to suppress the evidence, arguing it was irrelevant and inadmissible.
Bradfield then appealed the ruling, arguing no evidence from the controlled buy should have been allowed because police engaged in “outrageously dangerous” conduct when it permitted the informant to drive despite his lifetime suspension.
However, the Indiana Court of Appeals on Monday disagreed, saying simply permitting the informant to engage in a status violation in the course of the controlled buy wasn’t “outrageously dangerous.”
The court pointed to an earlier ruling in which judges ruled police did engage in dangerous conduct when they directed an intoxicated informant to drive over the speed limit in order for officers to have a pretext for a traffic stop to search a passenger.
The court said in contrast, there are no facts that show that the informant actually operated the vehicle in a dangerous manner, and affirmed Bradfield’s conviction.
Bradfield is currently serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence on the felony drug dealing charge.
