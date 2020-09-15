FILE - This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the felony criminal recklessness conviction of Shepard, in a crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a highway to board a school bus in October 2018. However, the court on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, vacated the misdemeanor reckless driving conviction of Alyssa Shepherd because it constituted double jeopardy. (Indiana State Police via AP, File)