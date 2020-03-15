SHAK cancels March events
Kokomo’s SHAK Makerspace announced Sunday it has canceled the rest of its March events, including open houses and membership meetings.
The makerspace is located at 210 W. Monroe St. and offers a fiber lab, woodshop, and basket weaving and 3-D printing labs. For a monthly fee, members can connect with others and tap into their skill sets, access specialized equipment and work on projects that require a large space. There also is welding equipment.
The Makerspace’s board of directors needs volunteers to disinfect the facility over the next few days, and create a regular disinfectant schedule and cleaning checklist for members.
Kroger limits store hours
INDIANAPOLIS – The Kroger grocery chain announced Sunday it would begin limiting store hours throughout the Midwest.
In a press release from Kroger spokesman Eric Halvorson, Kroger will shift its store hours to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. after Sunday’s closing.
The new store hours will begin at all Pay Less and Owen’s stores, as well, in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.
Peru library closes until April
PERU – The Peru Public Library will close from Monday through April 5, Maryann Farnham, the library’s director, said Sunday.
Farnham asks that library patrons do not return borrowed materials during this time period. And she encourages folks to access the library’s online resources at www.peru.lib.in.us.
Official open to 14-day ‘national shutdown’
WASHINGTON — The government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown that would require Americans to hunker down even more to help slow spread of the coronavirus.
Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci said travel restrictions within the United States, such as to and from hard-hit Washington state and California, probably will not be needed anytime soon.
Fauci, the public face of the administration’s messaging during a round of morning TV interviews, said the country should do as much as “we possibly could,” even if officials are criticized for “overreacting.” He said he raised the issue of measures such as a shutdown with the Trump administration, and said it has been open to his ideas.
“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci said the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions should already be hunkering down, but other Americans, too, should consider “much more” restrictions on outside activity, from work and travel to possibly eating at restaurants.
“Everybody has got to get involved in distancing themselves socially,” Fauci said.
Fed cuts rates to near zero
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The central bank said the effects of the outbreak will weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook. The central bank said it will keep rates at nearly zero until it feels confident the economy has weathered recent events.
The Fed also said it will purchase $500 billion of Treasury securities and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities to smooth over market disruptions that have made it hard for banks and large investors to sell Treasuries.
The disruptions bumped up the yield on the 10-year Treasury last week, an unusual move that threatens to push borrowing costs for mortgages and credit cards higher. The Fed also said it has dropped its requirements that banks hold cash reserves in another move to encourage lending.
The Fed also announced that it has cut interest rates on dollar loans in a joint action that it has taken with five central banks overseas. That is intended to ensure that foreign banks continue to have access to dollars that they lend to overseas companies.
All told, the Fed’s actions amount to a recognition that the U.S. economy faces its most perilous juncture since the recession ended more than a decade ago.
- From staff and wire reports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.