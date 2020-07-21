INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) Tuesday announced that 734 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 57,916 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
COVID cases increased 1.5% to 683 in Howard County, and deaths were up 1.7% to 60. Miami County has 214 cases and two deaths, while Tipton County has 47 cases and two deaths.
As of today, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available statewide.
A total of 2,652 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 20 over the previous day. Another 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 644,805 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 635,660 on Monday.
ISDH is hosting free testing clinics in the following counties this week: Elkhart, Henry, Starke, Tippecanoe, Kosciusko, Marshall, Ohio, Brown, Gibson, Wells, Perry, Warrick and Lake.
