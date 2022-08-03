Editor’s note: The Kokomo Tribune is previewing the start of the upcoming school year with a collection of stories highlighting issues and new initiatives at schools in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties.
The COVID pandemic presented schools with challenge after challenge.
Schools were asked to develop online classes on the fly. They had to figure out a way to keep kids fed who were stuck at home. Sometimes, schools had to close their doors for a couple days because too many students and teachers had COVID.
Forced to keep up with the changing landscape, schools figured out how to do things better. Some of those practices are sticking around, even as quarantines, contact tracing and reporting cases are no longer requirements.
Cleaning, student support
At Northwestern, these practices are called “COVID keepers.”
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said the enhanced cleaning measures brought on by the pandemic have been effective in reducing general illnesses, so much so that Northwestern is going to keep doing them.
This includes disinfecting every desk and high-touch area in the school. Back in the day, a desk might only get cleaned if it was noticeably dirty or had writing on it, according to Jeff Layden, director of operations.
“That’s something we are going to stick with,” he said. “We’re never going back to the old days of only touching the dirty stuff.”
The same goes for school buses. Once a day, bus drivers disinfect seats and other areas that get a lot of use.
Additionally, Northwestern added student support services during the pandemic. This included an after-school program meant to help students make up ground in English and math. The program was funded by a grant from the Indiana Department of Education.
Bilkey said a goal is to continue these types of supports moving forward.
Communicating in real time
Relaying information was a vital need for schools during the pandemic.
Was a child contact traced? Need to quarantine? Athletic event canceled? Online learning day?
Schools had to let parents know and do it fast.
“I honestly think COVID taught us as institutions to communicate better with parents,” said Tipton Superintendent Ryan Glaze.
Schools had to relay information by social media, phone, email and their websites. It also had to be easy to find and get posted quickly.
“We’re doing a better job informing in real time,” Glaze said. “I think that was completely the result of the pandemic.”
Glaze said communications between school corporations have also improved.
“There is seldom a day or two I’m not involved with a group thread email with superintendents,” he said.
Transportation
If you’re a parent, chances are you’ve called your child’s school to let them know they’ll be riding a different bus home with a friend.
Schools deal with this daily. At Western, 100 of these calls in a day wasn’t unheard of.
Western implemented a one child, one bus policy during the pandemic. Each student who rides a bus rides the same bus home every day.
This practice is staying at Western.
It’s a safety precaution, according to Superintendent Mark DuBois.
Western uses Here Comes The Bus, an app that allows parents to see the location of their child’s school bus. They know when their child gets on and off the bus and where.
Keeping a student on one bus every day ensures parents and Western know where the child is. This is especially helpful in a worst-case scenario, such as if a child goes missing.
“You know where the kid is going every day,” DuBois said. “I think it’s a safer process.”
There’s also a logistics advantage to the one child, one bus policy.
Bus routes and the number of students on each bus is carefully calculated. Not allowing students to switch buses for a day makes sure there is enough room for the students on that route.
This is even more important as school districts struggle to find bus drivers.
Northwestern utilizes a one student, one bus policy, and also streamlined pick-up time for parents with elementary students.
Parents used to enter the school to pick up their child. That ended during COVID.
Now, parents have a placard with a number that hangs in their vehicle. A spotter at Northwestern or Howard Elementary will notify the school the parent has arrived. The child is then dismissed.
Layden said the new method allows all Howard students to be dismissed within 15 minutes. At Northwestern Elementary it’s about 20 minutes.
“It works very well,” Layden said.
Technology
For some Eastern parents, virtual meetings offered a newfound flexibility.
Special education teachers conference with each of their students, their parents and administrators at least once a year. Once in-person, meetings shifted online due to the pandemic.
Lisa Bickel, a special education teacher at Eastern High School, said the move to virtual meetings helped some parents be more involved in their child’s education.
“We have found that some parents appreciate the option to meet virtually so they don’t have to leave work and drive to the school for a meeting,” she said in an email. “Parents who were unable to get time off work have found they can attend a virtual meeting during their lunch break or at another break in the day.”
The need to be well-versed in technology is an ever-increasing need for teachers.
Taylor Elementary Principal Matthew Nuttall said he saw many teachers step up to the challenge.
“Our staff really had to dive into technology and master it very quick,” he said via email. “It’s very noticeable, and I’m super proud of my staff for that.”
Shari DeLong, a middle school teacher at Tri-Central, said many of her colleagues “grew personally and professional in their use of technology.”
