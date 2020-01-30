The smell of sawdust hung thick in the air at Kokomo Urban Outreach’s headquarters recently.
Inside a little second-floor workshop on the site of the former Trinity United Methodist Church, 15-year-old Ralph Mitchell was concentrating on the task at hand and making sure the piece of wood he was cutting was just the right length.
Helping young people transition successfully into adulthood is one of KUO’s main missions, and thanks to a brand-new Makerspace that the organization opened up earlier this month, over 200 kids in KUO’s ManUP, StepUP and MiniUP programs will now have the opportunity to learn handy work skills that they can use for the rest of their lives.
The new Makerspace is part of the outreach’s work-mentorship program where the kids — ages 4-18 — actually get paid in points for completed work, whether it’s by raking leaves or selling homemade lawn ornaments. The children can then turn around and use those points to purchase real items in the outreach’s store, like food, clothes or bed sheets.
But because many of the activities that the children work on revolve around spring and summertime, KUO Executive Director Jeff Newton said he wanted to find a way to have a year-round operation.
“So we got to thinking and we thought, ‘What would happen if we had a woodshop?’” he said. “And the kids could make things to sell, with that money then going directly back to KUO. So we did just that.”
KUO has two Makerspaces on site, one complete with tools like saws and sanders, while the other is used more for finishing touches like paint and design. Each child in the program will have an opportunity to work on the individual projects, but only children older than 13 are able to work with the machinery, Newton noted.
Those children are under the strict supervision of outreach volunteers at all times while in the woodshop too, Newton explained.
Right now, KUO’s Makerspace is open to program participants from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, and finished products will be coming to a local garage sale site or Facebook Marketplace in the coming weeks.
Because the Makerspace is still relatively new, Newton said the children right now are just producing one specific type of item, a decorative countertop container for kitchenware and other items, the first of which already sold for $85 online.
“It’s all quality, and sometimes people will say, ‘Well it’s a kid making that,’” Newton noted. “But it’s not just a kid making that. It’s a kid being taught how to make that, and sometimes there are mistakes, so you set it aside and get a new one. It’s a life lesson they’re all learning.”
Of course there were also some learning curves that went along with the Makerspace at first, Newton said, such as teaching the kids how to properly use tools like screwdrivers and tape measures. But now that they’re two weeks into the process, the kids seem to be catching on quickly.
“The goal is to get them to be able to take care of themselves,” Newton said. “So if you’re going to be successful in life, you need to know how to do that. If you need to screw in something or put something together, you need to know what type of tool you need or how to use it. But sometimes kids aren’t exposed to that, so they don’t know. And that’s where we can come in and help.”
Khloe Brittain, 17, has been a part of StepUP for two years now, and she said the outreach’s Makerspace has been very beneficial.
“Growing up, I would always help my dad build things,” she said. “… So going in there [woodshop], I was like, ‘Hey, this isn’t new to me. I already know this.’ And I learned that you don’t have to be a man just to do handy work. You can also be a woman and do it too.”
For Mitchell, the Makerspace is an opportunity to learn skills that can help him possibly get a step up on his peers.
“This is getting me ready right now,” he said. “It’s teaching me responsibility and all that type of stuff. … I’m already in a manufacturing program, and in the woodshop, when we do hands-on type of stuff, and then I go to school, I already know what I’m doing.”
And while the woodshop part of the Makerspace is already moving along, one area that Newton said he’s also excited about is the recording studio. Most of the studio is complete, he said, but there are still some finishing touches that need to happen before being fully functional.
Once up and running, Newton said the program participants will then be able to go into the recording studio and learn how to produce musical pieces or explore sound editing.
“This [Makerspace] is all for them [the kids],” he said. “… We invest in them, and they invest in us. … And we believe that when we invest in a kid, we can supplement with what their parents are already doing but maybe go a little farther sometimes with the resources we have here. … And right now the group of kids we have here is amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.