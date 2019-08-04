Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch will visit Kokomo Aug. 15.
Crouch will attend the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St.
Chamber members can get tickets for $20, while nonmembers can get tickets for $25. Pre-registration is required and can be done at shorturl.at/fhmDT.
An email from the Chamber says Crouch “will discuss the current state of Indiana's fiscal health and the administration's plans for 2020.”
Crouch also spoke last September at a chamber luncheon, promoting the state's infrastructure spending plan. While in Kokomo she also toured Inventrek Technology Park and visited local officials at City Hall.
