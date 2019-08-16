Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke during a lunchtime speech Thursday in Kokomo about a variety of topics affecting Howard County residents, including the state’s plan to turn U.S. 31 into a freeway and its investment into rural broadband.

Other issues, like trail funding, also emerged during Crouch’s time at the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, which she followed by treating local elected officials and candidates to personal pictures before heading back to Indianapolis for the State Fair.

Crouch had compliments ready for her audience, specifically crediting Kokomo for its downtown growth and what she said was more than $30 million last year in new construction within the city’s center.

“We are so proud of your accomplishments,” she said.

Here are some of the other topics broached by Crouch:

U.S. 31

Crouch most notably said the state will invest $475 million “in making U.S. 31 free flowing by 2026.”

“That would mean be able to – just be able to drive,” she added after her speech, noting she’s heard from Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, specifically about the stoplight on Division Road in Tipton County.

“They’re talking about … ‘I’m going to get on and drive to Indianapolis without stops.’”

The Tribune reported last month that the Indiana Department of Transportation has begun purchasing houses along U.S. 31 in Tipton County in preparation for making the road a limited-access highway.

Property records show the department has purchased 12 properties, totaling more than 17 acres, in about the last year along the section of road between Ind. 28 and the Howard County line.

INDOT is expected to continue to buy properties that have access to the highway in an effort to make the road safer by limiting the amount of vehicles pulling onto it from driveways.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last year two intersections on U.S. 31 in Miami County, where there are currently stoplights, are set to be transformed into full-on interchanges.

Holcomb said in a previous interview the state in total plans to install new interchanges at four intersections along U.S. 31 from South Bend to Indianapolis where there are currently stoplights. Only six stop lights are currently located on that stretch of road, he said.

Once the four interchanges are complete, only two stoplights will remain on U.S. 31 from Indy to South Bend. Those stoplights will be Division Road in Tipton County, and Ind. 218 West near Grissom Air Reserve Base in Miami County.

“We’re not going to stop until drivers don’t have to stop from South Bend to Indy,” Holcomb said. “The plan is to make a true freeway so you don’t have to stop anywhere in between.”

Broadband access

Crouch also touched on the topic of broadband access, critical to rural residents like farmers and students who need Internet capabilities to complete e-learning tasks.

“We’re going to be expanding broadband here in Indiana, further connecting Hoosiers to each other, to the nation and to the world,” she said.

“Because we understand that broadband is the enabling infrastructure for Indiana’s innovation economy. And access to fast, affordable, reliable broadband affects workforce, health care, education, economic development and quality of life.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, meanwhile, announced last week that $22.1 million had been granted for broadband expansion infrastructure projects across Indiana. The money is part of the Indiana Next Level Broadband program’s initial round.

Receiving $250,000 from the program was Smithville Communications, which itself is committing nearly $756,000 to a project that will provide high-speed broadband to 127 rural households in Howard and Tipton counties.

Crouch said following her speech that Howard County could receive additional funding in coming rounds.

“We’ll go into the next round, and I believe those applications are due in November. … Each round is totally separate,” she said.

Trails

Crouch, after speaking about broadband access, noted “people are also connecting through hiking, biking and walking trails.”

She said the state’s goal, through its $90 million Next Levels Trails program, is to have a trail within 5 miles of every Hoosier.

“Because we understand that is such an important part of economic development and tourism,” said Crouch.

Kokomo officials have confirmed they will apply for round two of the trails funding program, which will award up to $25 million for “regionally significant projects” and $5 million for “locally significant projects.”

All grant requests require at least a 20% match.

Applications for round two – no one in Howard, Tipton or Miami counties received round one funding –open Oct. 1 and close Nov. 1.

Manufacturing, automation

While Crouch mentioned during her speech Indiana’s manufacturing strength and the state’s focus on technical education and trade schools, she seemed to struggle during an interview to answer a question about automation and artificial intelligence.

When asked about “the threat posed by automation and artificial intelligence” and “the steps being taken by the state to combat that risk” Crouch responded by citing her role as chair of Indiana’s Counter Terrorism and Security Council.

“We constantly are looking at ways that we can protect the information and protect what not just employers but even individuals, private citizens, the information that they have,” she said.

Experts: Kokomo highly susceptible to automation, but not time to panic A national report has found that Kokomo is the second-most susceptible metro area in the U.S…

The question was clarified to reference “job risks, that automation is threatening manufacturing workers” and cited a study showing the challenges faced by Howard County. The study, completed by the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program, found the Kokomo metropolitan area is the second-most susceptible metropolitan area in the U.S. to potential automation.

She was asked what the state can do “to prepare a county like Howard County to that risk.”

“I don’t know that I can really comment on that without, you know, having read or looked at – this is the first I’ve heard of that. So I don’t know that I can really comment,” she said.

