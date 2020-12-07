The Carver Community Center soon will have better curb appeal, thanks to federal funds.
The center, located at 1030 N. Purdum St., was awarded $85,000 in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) by the city of Kokomo. The money will go toward various facade improvements, including new windows, repainting, replacing the mortar from some of the bricks of the 1962 building, cleaning of the bricks and replacing downspouts and gutters.
“It’s gonna look good,” Danta Rogers, executive director of the Carver Center, said about the building’s exterior after all the refurbishing is done.
“The windows are leaking,” he added. “The downspouts are falling off, and guttering is inefficient. It’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done.”
Rogers said he approached the city and asked if it could help in any way. Turns out, there was some unused CDBG money awarded to the city in 2015 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). CDBG grants largely fund infrastructure and housing projects that benefit low- to middle-income earners.
The Carver Center has been a recurring recipient of CDBG funds, receiving $169,000 in just the last two years.
Just earlier this year, the center received $44,000 to replace the roofs of its classroom and Senior Citizens buildings, which house the center’s after school programs. The roofs on those buildings haven’t been replaced since they were added onto the center’s main building in 1962. The nonprofit has done patchwork over the years, but the leaks have gotten to a point where it’s becoming a safety hazard.
That project has now been completed, Rogers said.
In 2019, the center received $40,000 of CDBG money to replace the roof above its main building.
In the future, Rogers said he would like to see both of the center’s gyms repainted and repairs made to water-damaged areas. Hopefully, Rogers said, the center will be mostly new in the next couple of years.
“Without the city, we couldn’t get these things done, especially during these times,” he said. “We know that Carver Center is better open than closed.”
