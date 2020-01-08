Dates have been set for this year’s Third House sessions, allowing residents and local officials to hear from and question the area’s Statehouse lawmakers.
The first session will be held from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in Kresge Auditorium on the Indiana University Kokomo campus.
Invited to attend are Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo; and Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero.
The event – which the Chamber says will include lawmakers “addressing current issues before the General Assembly that impact our community and businesses” – is free and open to the public. Public question-and-answer segments are typically part of the events, as well.
The second session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. The event will take place during the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, meaning registration is required.
The Chamber’s website says the luncheon is “open to the entire business community.” Chamber members will be charged $20; nonmembers will pay $25.
Chamber manager Liz Kerns can be reached at: LKerns@greaterkokomo.com. Attendees can also register on the Chamber’s website.
The final, wrap-up Third House session is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, again at Kresge Auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
The same group of legislators was invited to the second and third sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.