The history, culture and language of the Miami Indians were on full display Saturday and Sunday beside the Mississinewa River.

The Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, which has its headquarters in Peru, hosted the 6th annual Days at the Pillars event to teach and celebrate the tribe’s long history in the state.

The weekend was filled traditional dancing, drum circles, crafts and games inside the shady forest across from the Seven Pillars – a unique geographic formation along the banks of the river that is a sacred site to the Miami Nation.

Tribe members taught kids how to grind corn, make fry bread and do bead work. Others sat inside the long house and other dwellings made to replicate traditional Miami Indian lodgings.

The Miami Nation has a tribal enrollment of around 6,000 people. The governing body is made up of a tribal council with an elected chief, vice chief and representatives of the five families that remained after the tribe’s removal from Indiana, which began in 1846.