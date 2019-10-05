A man is dead after his plane crashed, according to police.
The plane crashed south of Ind. 22 between 300 and 400 East shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday.
The name of the victim and the possible cause of the crash have not yet been released.
Police say the victim was the only person aboard the plane.
According to officials on the scene, the aircraft had taken off out of Kokomo Municipal Airport an hour before the crash.
The crash remains under investigation; the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will investigate the crash, according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department.
