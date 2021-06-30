Reports of dead songbirds have made their way to Howard County, which now joins 49 other Indiana counties experiencing an outbreak of a mysterious avian illness.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources first received reports in May of sick and dying songbirds from Monroe County with neurological signs, eye swelling and crusty discharge around the eyes.
Since then, new cases have ballooned to now include over half of the state's counties.
DNR staff say they have collected samples from the dead birds and submitted them to the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. Final laboratory diagnostic results are pending, and the cause or transmission is currently unknown and still under investigation.
The state says all birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus.
The species primarily affected by the outbreak are blue jays, American robins, common grackles, starlings, northern cardinals and brown-headed cowbirds. The DNR is monitoring the severity of the outbreak and determining if other species are affected.
In an effort to curb the spread of the illness, the state is asking residents to take down bird feeders and clean bird baths with a 10% bleach solution. The DNR says residents should avoid handling birds, and keep pets away from sick or dead birds.
Indiana isn't the only state experiencing the outbreak. Wildlife managers in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia also started receiving reports of sick and dying birds in May with the same symptoms. Other states across the Midwest are also experiencing the outbreak.
To report a sick or dead songbird, visit https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/wildlife-diseases-in-indiana/songbird-deaths/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.