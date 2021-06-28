The dedication ceremony of the Women’s Legacy Memorial has been pushed back.
Originally scheduled for this weekend during the Haynes Apperson Festival, construction delays have forced the ceremony to be moved to August 6 during First Friday, Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., told the Tribune last week.
“It was just not going to get done,” Paul said about construction of the memorial.
Now, the plan is to coincide the dedication ceremony with the First Friday event that day.
Construction on that memorial began earlier this month. When completed, the memorial will include three bronze statue each representing a different way women contribute to the country, their families and community.
The one standing tallest will be Rosie the Riveter, the WWII icon — flexing her right bicep, her left hand pulling her sleeve toward her shoulder — who displays the strength and contributions of women in the workforce and in motherhood.
The second statue, complete with the word “honor,” is dedicated to women of color and depicts Shawna Rochelle Kimbrell, the first female African American fighter pilot in Air Force history. Kimbrell was born in 1976 in Lafayette.
The third statue, on a platform displaying the word “country,” shows a kneeling woman, her hand on her heart and her head bowed. The woman, dressed in contemporary military garb, holds a musket. Her left leg, bent in front of her, displays a prosthetic leg. The statue represents all active and veteran women.
Sculptor Benjamin Victor, who also completed the Blue/Gold Star Family Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park (formerly Darrough Chapel Park), was commissioned again for the statues in the Women’s Legacy Memorial.
The memorial will also feature a stone monolith with the image of the state of Indiana and flanked by steel iron rods made by Kokomo High School students. Most of the grunt work for the monument, including the landscaping, bricklaying, electrical and design work, has all been donated by local residents or businesses.
