The Howard County Democratic Party confirmed Friday it was unable to fill a ballot vacancy for the Kokomo Common Council’s 6th District race, meaning the incumbent Republican will sail toward an unchallenged re-election.
The vacancy emerged when Democratic challenger Kristianna Upchurch withdrew from the race June 19, leaving Republican Councilman Tom Miklik as the sole candidate running for the seat in this year’s municipal election.
Democrats were given until Friday to fill the vacancy, but party officials acknowledged the vacancy will remain.
“No one expressed interest in filling the vacancy,” said Howard County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Skiles in a statement about the 6th District, which covers western Kokomo.
Miklik’s unchallenged re-election means the Common Council’s two Republicans will both win back their seats without competition.
Cincy Sanders, R-5th District, is also running unopposed, allowing her to ease into a fourth term set to start in January.
Miklik, meanwhile, is currently in his second term.
“It’s nice when you can run unopposed because you have the support of your constituents, and I think based on the district I’m in I’ve tried to do my best to represent them effectively, and I think I have,” he said Friday.
“So in that regard I guess I’m glad to know that my constituents in the community as a whole feel like I’m doing a good job. There’s a lot of things yet to do in the future. … I want to be able to help build the city in another four years and move forward with a new administration and work together as a community.”
Miklik said the revelation that he’s running unopposed does not change his campaign plans.
“Because the one thing that I would never do is take my constituents for granted,” he noted. “I wouldn’t like to be taken for granted, and I would not assume or take them for granted.
“Those people are the people that really matter the most, and we need to be sensitive to their wants and needs and make sure we work at it as hard as we would otherwise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.