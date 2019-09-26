Dennis Sanders, a well-known community volunteer who was often seen at public events, faces four new felony charges of home improvement fraud after investigators say he operated a scheme for years targeting elderly people.
The 59-year-old Kokomo man now faces nine felony charges of home improvement fraud and theft since the first charge was filed on July 29. In nearly every case, the victims were 70 or older.
According to court documents, the four new warrants were all filed last week and Sanders was served the warrants Thursday at the Howard County jail, where he is being held.
In the new charges, the stories victims told to police closely mirror the previous five cases. All the people told investigators they called Sanders after seeing his advertisement in the newspaper or phone book for Ace Handyman and Construction. He’d talk them into repairs they didn’t need and get clients to pay him most of the money up front. Then Sanders wouldn’t do the work.
In one of the new cases, a 75-year-old veteran with cancer told police he called Sanders after seeing his advertisement and wrote Sanders two checks totaling $2,400 to fix his shed. Sanders never even started the work, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Another woman told investigators she paid Sanders $3,200 last year to make minor repairs around her house. She said Sanders ended up bringing two men from the Kokomo Rescue Mission to do some of the work, and then left them at her residence all evening.
The woman said the two men were “stranded at her house and she fed them dinner … Dennis finally showed up at her residence late that night to pick them up,” according to the affidavit.
She told police Sanders said he would return some of her money after he didn’t finish the work, but then never paid her back and stopped answering her phone calls.
The two other charges stem from people who filed civil lawsuits against Sanders in the last year after he never finished work on their homes. Sanders was ordered to pay $6,000 in each case, which is the maximum allowed in civil court. The two people then decided to also file criminal charges against Sanders.
The first case that led to Sanders’ arrest in July came after police say a 76-year-old man with lung cancer paid him $48,000 to do construction projects at his house that were never completed.
Kokomo Detective Mike Banush said in a previous interview publicity of Sanders' arrest led to around 30 calls from people who said they were also victims of Sanders’ scam. All of them were 70 or older, he said.
“I’ve been a detective for 26 years and worked a handful of home improvement frauds, and this case just blossomed out,” he said. “… I’ve not seen this many victims before. It’s usually several, but not this many.”
Sanders was a longtime volunteer at the Kokomo Rescue Mission’s Red Ribbon Christmas and an elder in his church. He also participated in the Mayor’s Prayer and Action Breakfast and regularly attended Kokomo Common Council meetings.
The 59-year-old was also established in the community as someone who helped people struggling with drug addiction and was featured last year in a TV news segment about his work visiting recovering addicts at their homes in Kokomo.
Sanders is being held at the Howard County jail on a $45,000 cash bond. A jury trial has been set in the first five cases for Oct. 25 in Howard Superior Court 1.
