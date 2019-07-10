The Howard County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of South 600 East Wednesday morning.
According to a HCSD press release, preliminary investigation revealed two male subjects were involved in an argument at the residence prior to one of the males being shot.
The male who suffered the gunshot wound reportedly walked away from the residence, the release indicated, but police later found him lying on the ground approximately 350 feet from the residence.
He was unconscious and unresponsive, with heavy bleeding coming from his upper torso area, the release noted, and it was determined he had a gunshot wound to his upper arm.
Deputies applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding until medics arrived on scene, and the release noted he was transported to Community Howard Regional Health via ambulance before being flown to an area trauma center.
The other male involved in the incident was taken into police custody on scene and then transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
Pending further investigation, HCSD deputies noted further details, such as the names of both men and the current condition of the male who was shot, are currently being withheld at this time.
This story will be updated.
