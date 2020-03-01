Northwestern fans react as the undefeated Tigers lost to Lawrence North in the IHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Finals February 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Lauren Martin, Avery Rooze, Rebecca Lagoni and Aubrey Evilsizer watch as Northwestern falls behind early in their 4A Girls Basketball Championship game against No. 8 Lawrence North. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Despite championship loss, fans still tout Northwestern's epic season
Northwestern fans react as the undefeated Tigers lost to Lawrence North in the IHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Finals February 29, 2020.
Lauren Martin, Avery Rooze, Rebecca Lagoni and Aubrey Evilsizer watch as Northwestern falls behind early in their 4A Girls Basketball Championship game against No. 8 Lawrence North. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
INDIANAPOLIS - Record-shattering scoring and rebounding. Mile-wide winning margins. Two players scoring more than 2,000 points.
Suffice it to say, it’s been one epic season for the No. 1 ranked-Northwestern girls basketball team.
But on Saturday night, the season took a heart-wrenching turn when they were defeated 59-56 by No. 8 Lawrence North in the Class 4A championship, ending a rare shot at an undefeated season.
Northwestern senior Madison Layden, right, reacts as Lawrence North staffers begin to celebrate behind her following LN's 59-56 victory over Northwestern in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Finals Saturday night in Indianapolis. Layden scored a game-high 25 points in her final contest for the Tigers.
Northwestern's Kendall Bostic, right, leaps for a rebound in Saturday's state title game. Bostic had a game-high 14 rebounds and scored 20 points in the Tigers' 59-56 loss to Lawrence North.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern vs Lawrence North girls basketball state finals Madison Layden puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern fans react as the undefeated Tigers lost to Lawrence North in the IHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Finals February 29, 2020. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern vs Lawrence North girls basketball state finals Jeff Layden hugs his daughter Madison Layden after Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lauren Martin, Avery Rooze, Rebecca Lagoni and Aubrey Evilsizer watch as Northwestern falls behind early in their 4A Girls Basketball Championship game against No. 8 Lawrence North. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern vs Lawrence North girls basketball state finals Klair Merrell hugs her teammate Madison Layden after Northwestern loses to Lawrence North 59-56. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Pre-game locker room. Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern point guard Madison Layden drives to the basket against Lawrence North guard Jayla Smith during the Class 4A state title game Saturday night in Indianapolis. Led by Smith's 22 points, LN edged Northwestern 59-56. Layden had 25 in her NW finale.
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-46 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-46 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-46 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-46 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-46 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
2-29-20 Northwestern falls to Lawrence North 59-56 in the girls basketball 4A state final. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It was Northwestern's chance at winning a third-straight state championship.
But even with the loss on Saturday, it’s all made for one wild ride for Northwestern fans.
“It’s an incredible story, really, the way they play basketball,” said Bruce Taflinger, a superfan with nearly 40 years of coaching experience at Howard County schools.
Taflinger sat in a sea of purple with the horde of other Northwestern fans who packed in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. He said it’s been simply amazing to watch the team that walked away Saturday with a nearly perfect season.
“They’re just great kids and great players,” he said. “It makes it fun as a spectator, and especially as a former coach.”
For Northwestern senior Kendal Rooze, who is friends with the seniors on the team, the season and record-breaking scoring will be the legacy for which her entire class will be known.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “It’s been great telling everyone I’m from Northwestern and they say, ‘Oh yeah, your basketball team is amazing.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, those are my friends.’”
But all good things must come to an end, and watching the final game on Saturday was a bittersweet moment for Rooze.
“It’s been so amazing, but it’s sad,” she said. “This probably won’t ever happen again for a long time. But we can look back at this as something amazing that happened to all of us.”
For 86-year-old superfan Barbara Hansen, watching the final game literally brought her to tears. She’s said she seriously started following the team four years ago when all-stars Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic joined up as freshmen.
Now, with the season over, and the two players graduating this year, it’s all too much, Hansen said.
“It just breaks my heart,” she said. “I’m probably going to cry, thinking that they’re going to graduate and go in different directions.”
But for Kevin and Angie Bostic, the parents of Kendall, watching their daughter play her last game wasn’t sad at all. They said the season has just been too much fun to be sad.
“Kendall is so happy to be here,” Angie said. “She’s thankful. She’s fully embracing it. It’s really hard to be sad when your kid is so happy. For me, I’m just excited for her.”
Kevin said there’s no doubt that the team has fired up fans this year. For many people, it’s become a ritual to come watch the Tigers win – until the championship game.
“It’s neat from a fan’s perspective to see so many people come out of the woodwork and support Kendall and the team, and it’s truly a blessing to hear all the positive things about our girls,” he said.
Angie said it’s been an historic season for the team, and one her daughter will never forget. But in the end, winning two championships, almost taking home a third, and setting county-wide records comes in second to the life lessons Kendall and her teammates have learned.
“If you’re playing just to acquire trophies and hardware and records and stat lines, I think it cheapens the experience,” she said. “These girls have learned to persevere. They’ve learned to grind out and win and work together.”
Angie said 30 years from now, what really matters isn’t the championship wins, or Saturday’s championship loss, but the skills and lessons the team learned from their time on the court.
“Competition is a good thing when it’s used in the right way,” she said. “Life is full of lessons of competing and losing and winning. This game teaches you there’s always someone better, quicker, faster – someone who is in a better position than you. That’s just life.”
But Northwestern Athletic Director Dan Armstrong said there’s no doubt that the Tigers will go down in history as one of the best teams to ever exist in Indiana, despite Saturday’s loss.
That’s proven by their wins throughout the season against schools way bigger than Northwestern, he said. It’s also proven by the records in scoring, rebounds and assists that have been set by Layden and Bostic.
“They have numbers that have never been seen in our school, or any school in Howard County – not even close,” Armstrong said. “It’s mind blowing.”
He said, add it all up, and it’s been a legendary ride, and one that’s cemented the team’s spot in the history books.
“They’re legends now,” Armstrong said. “They’re always going to be legends. When they look back 20, or 30 years from now, it will be who they are – legends. Not only in winning, but just the records they’ve set and the numbers they have put up. It’s been incredible.”
