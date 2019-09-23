KEMPTON – Three weeks ago, Ron Hammack lit a fire to clear the logs and debris accumulated from decades owning a tree service.
“It was supposed to be a controlled burn that got out of his control,” Tina Winn, Kempton resident and town board member, said.
In spite of Kempton Fire and Rescue’s efforts to put it out, the fire continues to smolder. The smoke, which has a noxious odor, carries into Kempton, keeping residents from spending time outside or opening their windows, Winn said.
Hammack, who is a Tipton resident, is the owner of Hammack’s Tree Service, and the lot is for business use. Hammack did not return calls for comment.
Kempton Fire Chief Stan Jones said because Hammack owns a business, he usually wouldn’t be able to do a controlled burn without permission from the fire department, but he gave Hammack permission and instructions on how to handle the job.
“He’s been dumping wood out there for 30, 40 years, there’s piles on top of piles, it would be hard to burn down,” he said. “So I told him to take it in sections, with itty-bitty piles to control it, but it let it escape him.”
When the flames first took hold, Jones said the location of the fire was hard to reach, and dangerous to walk on. Ultimately, fighting the fire was a matter of water versus wood.
“We couldn’t put enough water on it,” he said. “We were there at night, my guys were walking in the dark through big logs and we couldn’t let them do that. That fire isn’t worth my guys’ safety.”
When the pile burst into flames again after several days of smoking, the fire department was dispatched a second time.
“We were out there Monday and Tuesday; we used so much water that we called Cicero Township Fire Department to bring us more water. We put in 60,000 to 70,000 gallons of water on that fire. We just don’t have enough water,” Jones said.
During an interview on Sept. 19, Jones said getting Hammack on the phone has been difficult, but he did speak with Hammack’s daughter about a plan to use a plow in conjunction with the fire trucks to move the debris to access the still-burning areas. Jones said that he wasn’t sure if this would work, but he was willing to give it a shot. He did say he believes burying the logs could be a good solution.
“The fastest way for the fire to stop is to just let it burn out, but we’ve been called each time there’s flames showing. So we put it out, and then it keeps burning through beneath,” he said. “I tried to help him and tell him how to do this the right way, but he didn’t want to do that.”
Now, the fire wavers from a trickle of smoke to re-ignited flames. Winn, who works at the Kempton Community Center, said because the center is directly south of the lot, she and her coworkers have been dealing with being stuck in the haze non-stop.
“We have an employee here with COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and it has caused breathing issues,” she said. “It’s difficult for us in the building, and it’s not changing, so apparently (Hammack) doesn’t really care.”
Complaints have been submitted to both Tipton County Environmental Health Officer Brian Shortridge and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). An IDEM inspector is scheduled to visit the site within the next 30 days, according to an email from IDEM Public Information Officer Barry Snider.
Shortridge said much of the complaints are anecdotal, and need to be taken as such. But, when he visited the property, Shortridge said it was clear that Hammack didn’t follow regulations outlined in IDEM’s outdoor burning code, 326-IAC-4-1.
“There are several categories in which open burning is permitted, additionally there are guidelines on how to burn,” he said. “He doesn’t qualify within any of those guidelines. He should have been chipping, mulching or composting in the last few decades to avoid this.”
Shortridge explained that while complaints are being filed and regulatory action is in the works, frustration is mounting because the fire needs to be extinguished immediately.
“Unfortunately, our only action we have is punitive, because fining a business doesn’t help people with COPD breathe when there’s smoke in the air,” he said. “The fire has to be put out first.”
Jones said the fire department hasn’t received any 911 calls for trouble breathing related to the smoke.
Shortridge encouraged anyone impacted by the Kempton fire, or any environmental issue, to reach out.
“People call and they don’t want to complain, no one is mad at this gentleman, so they feel guilty complaining,” he said. “But, they should be able to complain. This is impacting them, they’re unable to open their windows and spend time outdoors. You should be able to call and find out out whose fault this is, and what is being done to fix it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.