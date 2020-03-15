If you ask downtown Tipton business owners the difference just a few years can make in the vibrancy and health of downtown, “a lot” is likely the answer you’ll receive.
“It’s night and day,” said Karen Horton, owner of longtime Tipton business Horton’s Home & Garden. “It’s been nothing but positive.”
Efforts to revitalize downtown really amped up after the Tipton Main Street Association officially becoming a part of the Indiana Main Street Program in 2015 under the leadership of former late Mayor Don Havens.
Since then, downtown Tipton has seen numerous facade and other beautification projects, including the installation of flowers, sidewalk reconstruction, a mural on the side of the Diane Theatre and other art and The Alley, one of the largest recent beautification efforts in the city that turned the alley in the 100 block of Main St next to Subway into a public gathering space.
City officials say the improvements have given downtown Tipton a more “boulevard” feel to it than before and that growth in its downtown will remain a focus for years to come.
But challenges remain, including a declining city and county population and property owners refusing to repair buildings.
Kegan Schmicker, community development consultant to the city, said the city is currently drafting a downtown revitalization plan it expects to be published in May that will set forth ways the city can tackle its challenges and encourage growth in the future.
“We’re trying to figure out what really is the strategy for downtown,” Schmicker said. “How are we going to take this to the next level?
“Tipton can’t continue to exist how it is because the point you become satisfied with where you are, you begin to die. We exist between the Westfields, the Carmels, the Noblesvilles and the Kokomos. Both of those regions are very successful today and so we’re trying to figure out how does Tipton take advantage of some of that success and create our own success.”
One of the ways was announced in November of last year when the city established a riverfront district. The district encompasses the downtown area and extends south to the northern border of the Cicero Creek.
The designation is seen by city officials as an “economic tool” and allows any business located in the riverfront district to get a three-way liquor license for only $1,000 a year. The city hopes that low cost of entrance for a new business encourages more entrepreneurs to take the plunge and open a business downtown.
‘IT’S BECOMING A DESTINATION’
Local business owners say the city’s past beautification efforts have helped tremendously in not only making Tipton look nicer but in getting more people to visit and shop downtown.
“There seems to be more traffic and foot traffic, more businesses have opened downtown,” Horton said. “It’s becoming a destination.”
More people willing to visit Tipton to shop have helped downtown business Annmarie’s A Boutique Experience a lot.
Owner Annmarie Beard first opened her shop in 2017 in one of the smaller spaces in the Side Street Mall, 125 W. Jefferson St., but since then has upgraded to one of the mall’s prime streetside spots.
Beard largely credits her success to her constant marketing and competitive prices, but also to the downtown facade improvements with attracting more foot traffic in and around her business.
“When you’re driving through and see these beautiful awnings and beautiful storefronts, I think that helps immensely,” Beard said.
Across the street from the Side Street Mall used to be a vacant building – an eyesore for the area and for every time Beard looked out her front store window.
But that building – newly renovated – now houses Legends Music Academy and is the complete opposite of an eyesore.
“That helped me immensely because having an ugly, rundown, gas station-looking thing across from me was not good,” Beard said about Legend’s new location.
Dusty Teter, one of the co-owners of Legends Music Academy, said the business needed to expand to keep up with area demand.
“We were out of room at our old space,” Teter said. “We really liked this new space. It’s a beautiful building, it has great windows, it has great visibility.”
Legends Music Academy opened last year in downtown at 120 W. Jefferson St., just next door to its new location, combining the longtime music instruction experiences of co-owner Chris Parton, Jerry Teter, Gabe Winn and Josh Phipps.
For the Academy, downtown has been a good home.
“There’s a lot of different types of businesses even though it’s a small town,” Dusty Teter said. “You have a lot of things that attract a broad array of people, and so we’re glad to be part of what you could consider part of a spice here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.