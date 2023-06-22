A duplex development on the city’s southwest side that was in jeopardy is now set to move forward after the developer and Howard County surveyor reached a crucial agreement.
The surveyor, Dave Duncan, announced at Monday’s Howard County Drainage Board meeting that he has approved plans to have a 66-inch reinforced concrete pipe installed under a future road that will cross a section of an exposed regulated drain located just south of West Lincoln Road.
The agreement between Duncan and developer Rick Singh comes just two weeks after the proposed residential development looked to be dead when the surveyor rejected a plan to install a similar 48-inch pipe.
Duncan was initially requiring that the half-mile stretch of the drain from Whitehouse Drive to where the drain is no longer open and runs under Lincoln Road be completely enclosed by a reinforced concrete pipe.
Singh balked at that proposal due to its estimated cost of $580,000.
Singh’s attorney, Brian Oaks, told the drainage board this month that he proposed splitting the cost between the city, county, Singh and the Kokomo School Corporation, but those talks did not go anywhere.
The original idea was to acquire an easement from the neighboring Lincoln Medical Park to allow future residents of the complex to enter and exit via Dixon Road. That plan fell apart after a majority of the medical offices changed ownership this year.
The new owner, based in Florida, is not interested in giving an easement, leaving access from Lincoln Road to the north as Singh’s only remaining option. But there was a problem: the Kitty Run regulated drain that runs along the south side of Lincoln Road.
Singh; Oaks; Kevin Steely, an engineer with Terra Site Development; and Jessica Newell, the realtor for the property, were back in front of the drainage board Monday armed with a hydraulics report completed in the past two weeks.
In the report, Steely said he evaluated the watershed to learn how much water flows toward that stretch of Kitty Run ditch. Then he was able to determine what size of pipe is needed to sustain the current flow and speed while maintaining an air gap so the water flow is not pressurized as it heads downstream.
After those calculations, the report concluded that a 60-inch round pipe is necessary. But the long-term goal of the county is to enclose that part of the drain with a 48-inch concrete pipe. So, the surveyor’s office asked for a slightly larger, 66-inch reinforced concrete pipe to be installed to accommodate the possibility of a 48-inch pipe running through it in the future.
Duncan said he was pleased with the new plan.
“My whole goal on this was not to cause any issues with the ditch,” he said. “The smaller the pipe, the faster the water runs through the pipe, speeds it up and tears up the ditch. I feel like Kevin has done everything I’ve asked him to do, and I’m good with his proposal.”
Now with surveyor approval, rezoning approval and development plan approval, Singh can close on the property and begin construction.
He plans to erect 10 buildings, each with two duplexes, on the currently vacant 3.17 acre lot around Ladd Dental Group, 2333 W. Lincoln Road.
According to development plans presented this year, the duplexes will be a mixture of two- and three-bedroom units with a one-car garage for each unit, and rent would be $1,700 to $2,000 a month.
