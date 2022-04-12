The developer for a 172-unit single-story apartment development proposed for the city’s far southeast side has pulled out of the project.
The Kokomo City Council was scheduled to vote Monday on a rezoning request for Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods, but the item was pulled from the agenda.
That’s because Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said the developer crunched the numbers again and decided the project wasn’t financially feasible due to rising construction costs.
“Unfortunately, they’re pulling out of the development, which is a shame because I thought that was going to be a really good development for the city,” Sheline said. “They ran the numbers again, with the increase in cost of everything and costs going up as it is, their model just wasn’t going to work for the city of Kokomo.”
The property owner, Steve Schreckengast, has requested a 30-day continuance on the rezoning request to give him time to try and find a new developer for the project.
“I don’t know if that would be possible in 30 days, but he wanted to have an opportunity,” Sheline said.
If a new developer isn’t able to be found, the City Council will have to formally vote down the rezoning request. Otherwise, Council Attorney Corbin Kin said, the request is automatically approved if no action is taken within 90 days.
Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods would’ve been a 172-unit single-story apartment community aimed at young professionals and empty nesters on 24 acres located just north of Walnut Creek Apartments and east of Brooke Road.
The apartments, according to a concept plan, ranged in size from 1,294 square feet to 1,620 square feet, depending on what layout the apartment is. All apartments were to be open-concept, two-bedroom, two-bath, with a den space, a two-car garage, a driveway, private back patio space, large windows, washer and dryer hookups, energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets in both bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops and no steps or stairs.
Rent would’ve been between $1,500-$2,000 a month.
