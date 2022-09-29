A multifamily housing development proposed for the city’s southwest side is not moving forward, but the property’s realtor says she has a new buyer.
The Kokomo City Council voted Monday to deny a rezoning request that would rezone a plot of a little more than 2 acres just east of Ladd Dental Group, 2333 W. Lincoln Road, from office commercial to general multifamily residential.
The plan for the property was to build two-story condominiums on the property. That plan, though, appears to be dead in the water.
Councilman Matt Grecu said Monday before the council voted that the petitioner, John Ladd, who currently owns the land, asked for the rezoning request to be “withdrawn.”
Since the request made it all the way to the City Council, the only way for it to be “withdrawn” is if the City Council votes it down. A rezoning request that is not voted on by the City Council is actually approved by default after a certain amount of time.
The Tribune attempted to reach Jameel Murphy, CEO of Zam Development, who was going to develop the two-story condos, but the phone number on the businesses’ website was unreachable.
The property’s realtor, Jennifer Newell, of Re/Max, said Thursday that Zam Development has pulled out of the project and that she has a new buyer for the property.
She added that a new rezoning request will be in front of the Kokomo Plan Commission later this year. She declined to comment further or provide additional details on what the new buyer has planned for the property.
The proposed two-story condo project faced backlash from some residents of the adjacent Executive Place of Westbrook Homeowners Association who largely were concerned about the potential loss of their privacy and the increase in noise and traffic the condos would bring.
