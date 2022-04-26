TIPTON — Developers of the mixed-use development proposed for the southeast corner of the intersection of U.S. 31 and Indiana 28 in Tipton County say they will try to persuade Chick-fil-A to open a restaurant in the new development.
Matt Skelton, a lawyer at Church, Church, Hittle and Antrim representing the project’s developers, told the Tipton Board of Commissioners on Monday that one of the requests developers have received for the project has been to bring a Chick-fil-A to the county.
Skelton said an effort is being made to do just that.
“If we don’t get one, it won’t be because of lack of trying,” he said. “We are trying.”
Chick-fil-A is one of the most sought-after fast food franchises due to its popular chicken sandwiches and drive-thru times. As much as local officials would like to have one in their community, it’s also one of the most difficult franchises to land.
That’s because the company is extremely selective on who and where it approves a franchise. According to the 2018 Washington Post article, Chick-fil-A only approves 100 to 115 franchisees from the 40,000 who apply every year.
The development for the major intersection includes one or more hotels, a bank, a light industrial park, a travel plaza, a MedCheck, recreational vehicle stopover, restaurants and a dog park, according to a concept plan presented earlier this month. The concept plan presented is just that and is subject to change as the project progresses.
According to the concept plan, visitors would enter the development from Indiana 28. The travel center, which would include a food court with various restaurants, convenience store-style shopping and fresh produce, would be located on the north end of the property near the entrance. There would be additional restaurants; commercial space and hotel(s) on the west side of the property near U.S. 31; a dog park on the east side; RV parking near the middle of the development; and the light industrial development located south of Dixon Creek, which could include businesses such as a distribution center.
The project developers are currently seeking to rezone the 71.25-acre property from agriculture to a planned unit development (PUD).
The Tipton County Plan Commission unanimously voted earlier this month to give the rezoning request a favorable recommendation to the Tipton County Board of Commissioners. The commissioners were scheduled to vote on the request Monday but were not given the ordinance before Monday’s meeting, and, thus, tabled the vote.
If the rezoning request is approved, the project will still need future development and drainage approvals.
Most notably, the project still needs to receive Indiana 28 entrance approval from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Without that approval from INDOT, Skelton said, the development is very unlikely to move forward.
A timeframe for the beginning of construction is still in flux, though Skelton said earlier this month that the plan is to construct everything in one phase, with an estimated one- to two-year completion time once construction begins.
While it’s unclear what restaurants and businesses exactly are coming to the proposed development, Skelton did say Monday that there will be a hotel and that the developers have already been in preliminary discussions with a bank and that those talks have been “positive.”
