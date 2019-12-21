Amiya Carter, 3, watches “Wonder Park” alongside Amber Sharp during Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Moviegoers stop by the concession stand for Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Savannah Edwards passes her 2-year-old son Jacob to Santa Claus to sit on his lap in the lobby of Tipton’s Diana Theatre before their 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Moviegoers receive free popcorn and candy during Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Gary Wagner plays Christmas tunes on the tenor saxophone before the start of Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
featured
Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie
1 of 5
Amiya Carter, 3, watches “Wonder Park” alongside Amber Sharp during Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Moviegoers stop by the concession stand for Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Savannah Edwards passes her 2-year-old son Jacob to Santa Claus to sit on his lap in the lobby of Tipton’s Diana Theatre before their 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Moviegoers receive free popcorn and candy during Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Gary Wagner plays Christmas tunes on the tenor saxophone before the start of Diana Theatre’s 93rd annual free Christmas movie, “Wonder Park,” in Tipton on Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.