As the temperatures began to drop on Saturday night, community members gathered inside the Elite Banquet and Conference Center for warm food, entertainment and to help a good cause.
Inside the building, plates piled high and the stage set for a dinner theater production of the two-person show, “Love Letters.” The production was presented by Curtain Call Theatre for Children in an effort to fund the theater company’s new home.
Curtain Call Executive Director Jeremy Leazenby-Bruce said the group was shut out of public schools and rehearsal space due to COVID-19 safety protocols in July, so the board decided Curtain Call needed a new home.
Curtain Call began as a sister branch of Kokomo Civic Theater in 1987 but became its own identity in 2001 with the goal of instilling a love of theater and theater skills for children and immersing them in the world of performing arts.
With those kinds of goals, it was clear the organization needed a way to still interact with kids despite not being able to get into the schools.
“Theater supports social-emotional learning. So for people who are involved in theater, it’s a family thing,” Leazenby-Bruce said of why he’s passionate about making sure kids stay involved in the performing arts. “Theater is a way to express yourself and learn those social skills and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
“Love Letters” is just one of many productions as part of what Leazenby-Bruce is calling the Black Box Benefit Productions.
According to Leazenby-Bruce, an anonymous investor bought them a North Armstrong Street building for a “pretty reasonable lease” to give them a home. Curtain Call has four years to purchase the building, called Curtain Call Studios on North Armstrong Street.
After some successful events outside and in large venues for safety, Curtain Call planned on a production of “Miracle on 34th Street.” Two weeks before the show, Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions were tightened to allow just 25 people at social gatherings. With a cast already at 25 people the show was cancelled, resulting in no funds raised for the theater from the production.
After a month of inactivity, and the studio “sitting in the dark,” Leazenby-Bruce and Curtain Call wanted to turn the lights back on with this show.
“Love Letters” stars Anna Ely and Colburn Lambert were originally cast as the adult leads in the cancelled Christmas classic and were asked to return for the two-person show, staring opposite each other as two people writing each other and reading their correspondence to each other over the years.
Ely and Lambert have both been heavily involved in theater since and have also acted with each other “for years and years,” and are often cast opposite of each other. They want to make sure kids still get the chance to be involved in theater.
“I think it means a lot when adults step up to the stage and do a fundraiser to help kids,” Lambert said. “We’re not doing it for us, were doing it for the children’s theater and we’re doing it as an opportunity to hopefully help it grow and become something bigger than it is.”
Lambert explained that there are so many facets of theater aside from acting which creates a place for anyone to flourish such as set design, lighting, crew, makeup or just being a tree.
After some about filling seats earlier in the week, the show drew a near-capacity crowd.
Ely was thrilled to get back in her element on the stage while helping future generations of theater kids like her.
“I really feel like theater is a great outlet, especially for people who feel like they have a place … I generally think of theater groups and companies as big groups of misfits that don’t really fit anywhere else,” said Ely who has been involved in theater since she was seven. “I want to make sure that there is a place for those people. I want to make sure there’s at least a community outlet for people to get plugged in there.”
Lambert agreed with Ely and identified as one of those kids growing up.
“Growing up I was one of those outcast kids,” he said. “I went to school in Michigantown and you either farmed or played football, and if you didn’t do one of those you were kind of the outcast. Theater was my escape and my chance to really become my own person.”
Before going on stage Ely spoke about how getting to go out and see theater again can provide a way to take a break from the unprecedented times the community is involved in during the pandemic.
“It’s just like music and movies help people escape, theater does the same thing,” Ely said. “It takes you away, pulls you out of your mind for a minute and lets you go to a different world.”
