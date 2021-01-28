RUSSIAVILLE – Tommy Bray loves disc golf.
So when a member of the Russiaville Parks Board approached Bray, who plays with the Kokomo Disc Golf Club, about building a course in his hometown, it was a no brainer.
“What we like to do other than play disc golf is design the courses, so every time we get that opportunity, it’s awesome,” he said. “We get pretty excited about putting them up and seeing people enjoying them.”
And that’s just what happened last month when the Russiaville Disc Golf Course opened at Community Center Park, after the parks board approved around $3,200 for the project.
“The board wanted to add another dynamic to the park,” Bray said. “They have the walking trail and some art there. This was about just adding something nice for the community.”
The nine-hole course is located just behind the Jeff Stout Community Center at 650 N. West St., where its artfully designed to fit in the relatively small area that contains newly planted trees and a new, paved walking path.
The course plays counter clockwise around the path, which also acts as the tee pads for seven of the holes. Holes three and seven share a concrete tee pad in the middle of the field.
It’s a small course with par three on all the holes, which average around 150 feet, and it’s not particularly challenging.
But that’s the point, Bray said. It was intentionally designed to be an easy, family-friendly course for beginners who want a little practice. That’s why Bray donated a set of discs and placed them at hole nine for people to borrow if they don’t have their own.
“It’s a fun course,” he said. “No one is going to be intimidated by it. You can take your grade-school-age kids out there and they’ll have a blast. That was kind of the idea.”
But even though the course is a breeze for advanced players, Bray said, it was still exciting to design and install the course for people to use in his hometown.
He said he grew up in Peru, where the state’s oldest course is located at Honey Bear Hollow, and the city’s disc golf club includes hall-of-famer Mike Mavrick.
Bray said growing up playing on a legendary course with legendary players installed in him a deep love of the game. That’s why he and others from the Kokomo club volunteered their time to install the course at no cost to Russiaville.
They even got a local business owner to donate the concrete and labor to build the tee pad in the middle of the field.
“Nine holes. $3,200 bucks,” Bray said. “It was fairly expensive for a little project like that.”
The course was initially supposed to open in October, but delays in getting pieces and parts they needed because of the pandemic ended up pushing the project back a couple months, Bray said.
“It was kind of a slow process,” he said.
But now that it’s open, Bray hopes it will draw people to Russiaville to check out the course and see what else the town has to offer.
“For what it is, I think people enjoy it,” he said. “I expect in the spring and summer time, people will get some good use out of it. Everybody’s been cooped up for so long, and disc golf is one thing you can do outside with the family.”
