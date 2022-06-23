TIPTON – Historical documents drafted in the late 19th century at a time when Tipton County officials were considering building what is now the old county jail and sheriff’s residence show plenty of debate regarding how to go about it.
According to Gregg Townsend, county auditor, county officials faced considerable backlash for the lavish nature of the building, which cost the county $40,000 at the time, or about $1.4 million in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation.
“The records of the board of commissioners from that era reflect a great deal of political capital that was spent by the board of commissioners,” Townsend said at Tuesday’s Tipton County Council meeting. “They received significant criticism for buying high quality. The chairs, the tables that we’re still using 130 years later, the filing cabinets we’re still using 130 years later, are expensive. They were high quality, and they have endured.”
While one can argue whether or not that amount of money was appropriate to spend at the time, no one can argue with the results.
At the time the old jail and sheriff’s residence was built, it was considered one of the finest in the state. It’s now part of the National Register of Historic Places, and, while it’s seen better days, many of the original benches and most striking features remain.
Like in the late 1800s, Tipton County officials find themselves in a similar big-decision moment regarding the old jail, with some wanting the county to save and reuse the building and others wanting the county to rid themselves of responsibility of it.
A recent analysis by Indianapolis-based architect firm Ration Architects pegs the renovation cost of the old jail to be $2.6 million. That includes renovating the former jail and sheriff’s residence space into office space for the county coroner, Tipton County Historical Society, health department and record space for the county clerk’s office, with much of the renovation work happening to the old jail cell block.
The price tag is not as high as the cost of the new $17.6 million jail that opened in 2020, but it’s nothing to scoff at, especially for a small county of just under 16,000. But Tuesday, the County Council’s president gave his biggest suggestion yet that the county is taking renovating the building, and not either demolishing it or selling it, more seriously.
Council President Jim Ashley, R-at-large, said the county, aforementioned county departments and Historical Society met recently to discuss the possible renovation of the old jail and their relocation. According to Ashley, the discussion was productive and the groups involved were “happy” with the concept plan drafted by Ratio.
“The groups that are involved all seem to be happy, with their space, with accommodations,” he said.
The “elephant in the room,” for Ashley was the exact details of the renovation and design plan and whether or not the county wants to give a significant portion of the old jail and sheriff’s residence to the Historical Society, a non-governmental entity. Notably not the issue for Ashley is whether or not the county should move forward with the renovation plan.
That significance wasn’t lost on County Councilman Jim Purvis, R-District 2.
“I’ve said it constantly: we have to figure out how to save it,” Purvis said. “I’m glad the conversation is about how to save it and not sell it for $1. I hope it stays that way.”
To be clear, no formal decision one way or another on the old jail has been made, and one is likely still months away, if a decision is ever made.
But Ashley on Tuesday called for more meetings in the near future with all involved parties to truly hash out the details, including how the county could come up with money, including what grant money could be available to pay for the renovation and whether or not the county wants to dip into its American Rescue Plan money for the old jail renovation.
“We’ve got a quality, historical building…and we’ve determined there’s a need for these entities to possibly use this building,” Ashley said. “I think it’s affordable, but we gotta keep moving on it, keep working on it.”
What to do with the old jail has been discussed in Tipton County for several years now but has become more serious in recent years as the building has continued to deteriorate and the county now has serious needs from other departments.
Perhaps the most pertinent need is where to store the county’s old records. Currently, the county’s records are being stored on the third floor of the courthouse, but the record room is deteriorating, with the walls literally crumbling, in some spots leaving a layer of debris on the room’s cabinets and record books.
Buckets and a plastic swimming pool have been placed in some parts of the room to catch the debris, and the room’s current state has already caused irreversible damage to some records.
The Health Department, too, is need of more space, and with little room to spare at the courthouse, would benefit greatly from the move to the old jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.