Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Snow this evening giving way to freezing rain and windy conditions late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening giving way to freezing rain and windy conditions late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.