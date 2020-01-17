A Howard County Republican Party caucus ended Thursday with a new Howard County commissioner and treasurer.
Picked to fill the seat vacated by Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore was Jack Dodd, the city’s current HR director. He defeated Brad Bagwell, a former Howard County commissioner and one-time chair of the local Republican Party.
“Like I told the group last night, I was very humbled to be honest. Very honored, number one, that they would put their trust and their confidence in me to do that job. I really look forward to serving in that capacity, serving the citizens of Howard County,” said Dodd in an interview with the Tribune.
Dodd, who will be eligible to serve at the board’s next meeting, on Tuesday, said he looks forward to working with Commissioners Paul Wyman and Brad Bray and “keeping the county moving forward.”
He believes the Board of Commissioners has done a “fantastic job” and created “great projects” that he wants to help ensure are successful.
“My number one project right now is getting brought up to speed on all the other projects,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t want to speak out of not knowing, so number one is just getting brought up to speed of where we are at on everything.”
Dodd said he is undecided on whether he will run in this year’s election for the 2nd District commissioner seat that before Jan. 1 had been held by Moore for 11 years. Bray, who represents the board’s 3rd District, has already filed paperwork to run for reelection.
Potential candidates have until Feb. 7 to file with the Howard County clerk’s office.
“Jack has been committed to the success of Howard County. He has worked hard in every role he has served. I am confident he will be a hard working Commissioner and be a great advocate for his constituents,” said Howard County Chairwoman Jamie Bolser in a statement.
Bolser’s announcement about the result did not include vote-total specifics from the party’s precinct committee members.
Separately, Dodd works as Kokomo’s human resources director, a role he held in Frankfort before joining Moore’s administration. He held the same position from 2004 to 2007 in Kokomo during Republican Matt McKillip’s administration.
Dodd’s victory Thursday evening follows his 2015 defeat in the Republican mayoral primary to Howard County Auditor Martha Lake and his loss in 2017 to Marty Stout to be Republican Party chairman.
Christie Branch, meanwhile, was chosen at Thursday’s caucus to replace Wes Reed as Howard County treasurer and serve out the remainder of his term, which runs through 2020. Reed took over on Jan. 1 as Kokomo’s city controller.
Branch, who worked as a supervising deputy in the treasurer’s office under Reed, has already announced her intention to run for treasurer in this year’s election. She was the only person to seek the seat during the caucus process.
