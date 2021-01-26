Tickets are available for online access to Ivy Tech Kokomo’s 17th annual “Doing the Dream” community event, set for Friday, Jan. 29.
Civil rights activist, author, and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers will serve as the keynote speaker for the event, which will be offered virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. that evening.
The event honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is designed to bring together community leaders and volunteers, government officials, church members and anyone interested in the future of American society. Sellers, considered by many to be a man who represents a new generation of leadership on the national level, is expected to talk about the importance of expanding opportunity for success to young Black people through education, and how the entire community is needed to make this happen.
Access to the Zoom event is available for $10; all proceeds from the event go to Ivy Tech Kokomo's "Doing the Dream" diversity scholarship program. When registering, guests will have the opportunity to donate more to the scholarship fund. More information and a link to the reservations site can be found at ivytech.edu/doingthedream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.