The Douglass School, Kokomo’s one-time racially-segregated school, has been formally recognized as historically significant.
The former school building, located at 1104 N. Bell St., is now officially on the National Register of Historic Places. Such a designation is given to buildings, sites or districts “deemed worthy of preservation” for its historical significance.
Embracing Hope of Howard County, the nonprofit that owns the school building, hired outside consultant Kurt Garner of Marshall County to complete the application process with the National Park Service in 2020. Funding for the application came from the Community Foundation of Howard County.
The application and approval process took about two years, but the wait was worth it, according to the Rev. William Smith Jr., president of Embracing Hope of Howard County and pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church, said.
“We were pretty excited,” he said.
The designation, Smith said, opens up new possible grant and general marketing opportunities for the nonprofit. The main goal is to turn the former school building into a museum and cultural center.
Those ambitions were part of the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council’s (NCIRPC) READi grant proposal to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
The NCIRPC is seeking $350,000 in funds to bolster $200,000 in combined local and private investments to turn the Douglass School building into a regional cultural center that will offer programming for Howard and other surrounding counties, reaching out to them through partner agencies.
When completed, according to the READI proposal, the facility will include:
- Museum exhibit space for rotating exhibits telling the story of the cultural history of the region.
- A Heritage Classroom that will allow regional students to experience a 1940s learning environment.
- A family and history research room to allow individuals within the region to research their personal history and genealogy.
- An event space and warming kitchen to support gatherings of up to 150 people.
- A small meeting breakout space.
- A cultural store.
“We envision Douglass School to be a relevant, regional resource that inspires and unites all generations by telling the full story of American history while celebrating history, knowledge, and success of African American and other minorities,” Embrace Hope of Howard County said in a press release.
Douglass School, which was named after former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, opened in 1920 with an enrollment of 94 students and had four rooms for elementary students from first to sixth grade. It also sported a small gymnasium and a boiler room.
It opened as a racially-segregated school; all Black students that age in Kokomo were required to enroll at Douglass School. In March of 1940, then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt visited the school.
It would later merge in the mid-1950s with the all-white Willard School, before closing in 1968 following a lawsuit by the Kokomo NAACP about school placement in the city and a decision by a United States district judge.
The structure — which served as an employment center and nursing school in the late 1960s and 1970s, and later fell vacant before being taken over by what became Everlasting Dominion Fellowship — remained unoccupied for years.
In August of 2019, the city of Kokomo acquired the property and spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing and replacing its roof, shingles and windows and purchasing the historical marker. At the end of 2019, the city gifted the property to Embracing Hope of Howard County, which has been working to preserve and restore the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.