Kokomo’s historic Douglass School has received a $10,000 grant from Indiana Landmarks.
The money will go towards rehabbing the more than 100-year-old school, according to a press release from Indiana Landmarks, the state’s largest private historic preservation organization.
The grant is part of a larger donation of $135,000 to 15 organizations across the state meant to preserve significant African American landmarks in Indiana. The money comes from Standiford “Stan” Cox, a retired African-American chemist for Eli Lily. Cox joined Eli Lily in 1957 as its first ever Black chemist.
During his lifetime, he established two funds, the Standiford H. Cox Fund and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund.
The Douglass School, named after the abolitionist Frederick Douglass, was purchased by the city of Kokomo in August 2019 for preservation. The school opened in 1920 with an enrollment of 94 students and had four rooms for elementary students from first to sixth grade. It also sported a small gymnasium and a boiler room.
It opened as a racially segregated school; all Black students that age in Kokomo, in fact, were required to enroll at Douglass School. The school was visited by then First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in March of 1940.
The building was acquired by the nonprofit Embracing Hope of Howard County, whose president, William Smith Jr., is the pastor at Second Missionary Baptist Church.
Future plans for the building are not yet known, but the nonprofit plans on making it some kind of community building. A historical marker was dedicated at the school last August.
