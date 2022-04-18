Pipe Creek kindergarten student Carter Ballard pets a calf Friday during Maconaquah FFA’s Down on the Farm Day. The annual event introduces kindergarteners to all sorts of farm animals.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Jakobi Sykes milks a goat Friday at Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Jeremiah Nicholas brushes a heifer with help from Maggie Hughes Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pipe Creek kindergarten students Dallas Reese pets a goose Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Addam Byrd pets a calf Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten student Jackson Haas milks a goat. Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
BUNKER HILL – “We’re going to see if you guys can jump as a high as a goat can,” Alexandra Merritt said to an eager group of Pipe Creek kindergarteners Friday.
Merritt had the youngsters jump as a high as they could while she stood inside a pen with two goats.
At the count of three, the kids gave their best effort and jumped.
“That’s pretty high, but these goats can still jumper higher than you guys can,” Merritt said to the kindergarteners.
For some of the kids, learning goats can jumper higher than people was their first experience with the farm animal.
1 of 24
Jakobi Sykes milks a goat Friday at Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Jeremiah Nicholas brushes a heifer with help from Maggie Hughes Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Addam Byrd pets a calf Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten student Jackson Haas milks a goat. Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Jakobi Sykes milks a goat. Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students get to touch a bearded dragon that Bayla Gochenour is holding. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten students Dallas Reese pets a goose Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Joey Moore pets a calf. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Dallas Reese pets a calf. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Laniah Hillman pets a goose. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Carter Ballard pets a calf Friday during Maconaquah FFA’s Down on the Farm Day. The annual event introduces kindergarteners to all sorts of farm animals.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah FFA Kindergarten Animal Day
1 of 24
Jakobi Sykes milks a goat Friday at Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Jeremiah Nicholas brushes a heifer with help from Maggie Hughes Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Addam Byrd pets a calf Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten student Jackson Haas milks a goat. Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Jakobi Sykes milks a goat. Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students get to touch a bearded dragon that Bayla Gochenour is holding. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten students Dallas Reese pets a goose Friday during Down on the Farm Day at Maconaquah High School.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Joey Moore pets a calf. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Dallas Reese pets a calf. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students Laniah Hillman pets a goose. The students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Pipe Creek kindergarten student Carter Ballard pets a calf Friday during Maconaquah FFA’s Down on the Farm Day. The annual event introduces kindergarteners to all sorts of farm animals.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-15-22 - Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah Kindergarten students interact with farm and other animals with guidance from Maconaquah High School FFA.
Tim Bath
Maconaquah’s annual Down on the Farm Day provides a lot of first-time opportunities for children. The long-running tradition put on by the high school’s Future Farmers of America is a chance for young kids to interact with farm animals.
“I know a lot of kids have never seen a cow before,” Grace Jaberg, senior and president of Maconaquah FFA, said.
The event serves as both a petting zoo and educational opportunity. FFA students bring their own animals to school for the day, including cows, goats, chickens, ducks, pigs and rabbits. There was even a chinchilla and story time with a dog.
Kindergarteners at Pipe Creek Elementary got the opportunity to comb a cow, brush a pig and milk a goat Friday.
Some children even dressed the part, wearing cowboy boots and overalls.
Animals were set up in pens where kids could go in, pet and feed them. FFA students answered questions from the kindergartners and told them about their animals.
“Every year it’s a great experience for them,” Kathy DeRozier, Pipe Creek kindergarten teacher, said. “They always do a fabulous job.”
Zoie Laber brought her Muscovy duck, Maverick, to Down on the Farm Day.
Maverick isn’t your traditional white duck. Using a flashlight, Laber showed students the green shimmer of Maverick’s mostly black feathers. She also pointed out his secret, white feather hidden beneath the black ones.
Laber said the white feather indicates the duck is domestic and cannot survive in the wild.
Outside, students asked Maggie Hughes how her heifer got to be so big.
“She eats a lot,” she told the students as they took turns combing the cow.
Down on the Farm Day usually coincides with FFA week in February, however a snowstorm postponed the event until last week.
“Just about every FFA member says it’s their favorite part of the year,” Dawn Baker, an agriculture teacher, said.
“This is something I always look forward to for sure,” Jaberg added.
Down on the Farm is also a chance to introduce kids to agriculture and FFA at a young age. When students get older, they can take ag classes and join FFA.
“I know some kids will go home and tell their parents, ‘We have to get a cow now,’” Jaberg said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.