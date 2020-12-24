The annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in downtown Kokomo has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than gathering hundreds of people downtown for the ball drop this New Year’s Eve, the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association is offering several ways for community members to celebrate the holiday throughout December, according to a press release.
One way to get into the spirit is to get an up-close look at the lighted ball models used for Kokomo’s New Year’s Eve ball drop event, according to the release. The ball models are available for viewing at the Markland Mall.
“Over the past two decades, the community has celebrated New Year’s Eve, thanks to a collaboration between the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association and the Kokomo TechnoKats, the Kokomo High School robotics team. The TechnoKats have helped create three unique ball models, each more technologically advanced than the last,” the release said.
Joy Dewing, head coach for the TechnoKats, said she was excited to be able to show off the lighted ball models, despite the pandemic.
The public will also be able to share their New Year’s wish for Kokomo while at Markland Mall. From Dec. 21 through Jan. 15, the Downtown Association will present a “wish wall,” at the Markland Mall tower entrance near Prodigy Burger, where people can write their wish down on a sticky note and post it on the wall.
Susan Alexander, manager of the Greater Kokomo Downtown Association, said she encourages everyone in the community to write down a hopeful New Year’s wish for Kokomo. After the New Year, the plan is to share some of those wishes on social media.
“We know how important it is for the community to celebrate together,” Alexander said. “We love the fact that everyone can celebrate the countdown to a new year a little differently with us this year.”
