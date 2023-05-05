The corner of Washington and Mulberry streets is going to be busy this weekend.
The Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market is returning Saturday, running 9 a.m. to noon. This will be the market’s 22nd season.
A press release sent by market organizers noted there are more than 40 vendors set to appear in the market this season. Vendors will include bakers, nonprofit organizations and, naturally, farmers.
The market will also bring live music and activities for children this year.
Bands will include Fingers & Sunshine, Bel & the Bad Wolves, the Medicinal Bluegrass Band and Ivory Moss. Children’s activities will include planting, a vegetable tasting event, a meet-and-greet with farmers and coloring.
During the first event, children will be able to plant sunflower seeds.
The market will continue to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Through the Double Bucks program, groceries purchased through SNAP will be doubled for the first $15 spent. The $15 double benefit is an increase from last year’s $10.
In the press release, Keith Peterson, the market’s volunteer treasurer, said he was proud of the market’s role as an economic and entrepreneur generator.
“The farmers market serves as an economic engine for the community, supporting small businesses and creating jobs while connecting consumers with the people who grow their food,” Peterson wrote.
The market is set to run through September and can be found in the Market Lot, 223 W. Mulberry St.
