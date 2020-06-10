One of Kokomo’s newest apartment complexes already has filled up, and its developers and others hope that trend continues as more apartments in the downtown area are planned to open by the end of this year.
The College Apartments, located at the corner of Main and Taylor streets, opened for leasing in February. The 10 one-bedroom apartments on the building’s second floor quickly filled up, but that hasn’t stopped the applications from rolling in. The 14-apartment unit rents for $700 to $950.
“Some people were saying how this was unaffordable, but every time we’d show somebody here we’d hear, ‘Oh, we like the price. We like the location,’” said DJ Butcher, an associate broker for Fortune Companies, the company that developed College Apartments.
Butcher said the company has been receiving emails from prospective renters almost daily, adding the apartments have attracted some out-of-town residents, including one from Seattle.
The four, two-bedroom apartments on the building’s first floor are currently being constructed, as well as commercial space that local developer Scott Pitcher, of Fortune Companies, said will be occupied by an in-town home health care company. He declined to specifically name the company.
It’s been a quick transformation for the historic building. The College Building was built in the early 20th century and once housed the Indiana Business College. Much of the building’s historical facade has been kept.
College Apartments is just one of a handful of apartment projects planned to open this year in downtown.
Sycamore Apartments
The $6 million, 58-unit private development at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Apperson Way is by far the largest of the new apartments to open downtown this year.
The complex, largely one bedrooms with a smattering of two-bedroom units, began leasing earlier this month. The three building complex is owned by Four Star Partnership and includes new landscaping, sidewalks and parking.
Notably, the project will restore a historic two-story brick house at 417 E. Sycamore St. The house was built in the early 1880s for Dr. John F. Henderson, a surgeon during the Civil War.
Following the war, he became one of Kokomo’s earliest real estate developers; his ventures include a drug store, lumberyard and hotels. In 1867, he built the four-store Clinton House Hotel in downtown Kokomo and was later the founder and editor of the Kokomo Dispatch newspaper.
Tudor Building Apartments
Work is well underway to turn Kokomo’s historic Tudor Building, 513 N. Buckeye St., into two floors of 10 total apartments and one floor of commercial space.
Kokomo attorney Sara Pitcher and her husband, Ryan Pitcher, are developing the project, which included demolishing the west side of the building to make way for parking.
Ryan Pitcher told the Tribune in May that the couple is hoping to have construction complete in late August. He said they have been in talks with possible commercial tenants for the lower floor space, which can house up to three separate businesses, but the pandemic slowed down those talks and nothing is set in stone.
The two previously renovated Sara Pitcher’s law office at 210 W. Walnut St. and were looking for about a year for something else in Kokomo to develop and invest in before finding the Tudor building.
“Buckeye Street is awesome in the way that it’s growing, so we decided to fill another hole that needed to be filled,” Ryan Pitcher said.
The building first opened as a produce shipping and packing facility somewhere around the turn of the 20th century, called the S. Tudor and Co. Packing House.
Information provided by the Howard County Historical Society, and printed on the back of a Kokomo Daily Dispatch photo from 1902 or 1903, noted when describing the company’s early stages at the site that “shipping and packing departments are located in the main section of the building, with the offices in front.”
Shipments sent from the Tudor Building traveled to New York, Philadelphia and Boston. The egg market was considered especially important, along with the butter trade and chickens and “other fowls.”
The building has served various purposes throughout its history, like in 1950, when it was home to a group called the Organized Reserved Corps, and in 1970, when it served as a storage area for Gentry’s Furniture.
It has, however, been vacant for decades before finding new life as apartments and commercial space.
Monroe Street Apartments
Just a 5-minute walk from the Tudor Building at 120 W. Monroe St. will be a two-story apartment complex with four apartments on each floor.
The project is led by Butcher and began construction this past March. Butcher said he’s pushing for construction to be complete in August.
The complex is smaller than the others in the downtown area, but will still have plenty of character. A Jules Muck graffiti work of a dog graces the building’s west side and the building’s original beams will be located in some of the apartments, which will be either a studio, one or two bedrooms.
Also, some of the building’s interior brick walls will be kept exposed.
“We would’ve loved to keep a lot of the brick exposed, but insulating it would have been difficult,” Butcher said. “It would’ve looked cool, but the tenants wouldn’t have liked the bill, I’m sure.”
In the 1930s, according to Butcher, the building used to be a wholesale grocery store. Before being bought by Butcher, it was a motorcycle club.
Superior Street Apartments
One of Kokomo’s most recent apartment projects will be located in the 400 block of West Superior Street, at the site of the former Turner MFG Co. building, near Foster Park.
The complex will include a mix of eight two-bedroom apartments for $899 a month and eight one-bedroom apartments for $725 a month and will be developed by Fortune Companies.
The project faced some pushback from local homeowners, business owners and some members of the city council, but did narrowly pass a rezoning change from the council in February and then a final governmental approval from the plan commission in May.
As of Tuesday, no notable construction had begun, but when it does, it is expected to last 18 months.
