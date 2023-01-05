The downtown hotel and conference center received necessary variances the project needs to move forward.
The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday unanimously approved two variances — one for the building’s height and another for sign sizes — for the public-private development, which will be located at 191 W. Superior St. in the block between Main and Union streets
Becky Feigh, project manager of Indianapolis-based Civil and Environmental Consultants, told the BZA that the six-story, 123-room Hilton Garden Inn meets the height ordinance on the north side near West Superior Street, but because of the grade change as you move south toward The Walk of Excellence and Wildcat Creek, the building needs to be 92 feet in height instead of the 82 feet in height it is on the north side.
“That’s due to partly because we need to set the building at a certain elevation to be above the 100-year floodplain,” Feigh said.
The city’s sign ordinance for downtown commercial only allows signs that are 150 square feet in size per lot. According to Feigh, the cumulative signage for the hotel is 441 square feet and 343 square feet for the conference center and are needed for appropriate “wayfinding.” Thus, the need for the variance.
Feigh added that while the development doesn’t meet the downtown commercial sign ordinance for one lot, the development is being built on seven separate lots that will be consolidated into one lot so she believes the development is “following proportional within the intent of the ordinance.”
The BZA had no major questions or qualms for the variance requests. The Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission’s staff report recommended approval for the variances.
“Downtown commercial, when we wrote that, that was never written for this big of a development, taking up this much of these several lots in downtown Kokomo,” Greg Sheline, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said. “They did their very best to fall within our ordinance, but with buildings this size, it was almost impossible.”
With the variance approvals, the downtown hotel and conference center now heads to the Kokomo Plan Commission at 5 p.m. Tuesday for final plat and development plan approval.
The Tribune reported late last month that the downtown hotel and conference center, after more than four years of delays and developer changes, is expected to break ground this spring. The hotel will be developed privately by the Dora Hotel Company.
