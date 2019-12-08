A new outdoor play space is coming to the downtown branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library that will offer kids a place to learn outside the building’s walls.
Brennan Reed, head of the library’s children’s services department, said construction started on the $35,000 playground last month on the building’s east side, and should wrap up by the end of the year.
“Weather has been the determining factor,” he said. “We thought it’d be done by now, but it just keeps getting pushed back.”
Once the 30-by-20-foot space is complete, it will offer a small race track for toy cars, a tic-tac-toe board and a creative station that kids can draw or paint on, along with tables and chairs. The ground will be covered by Astroturf and a ramp will make the space handicap accessible.
Reed said the library’s other two branches have outdoor play areas or greenspace for kids, so library staff have been looking at ways to install something similar at the downtown branch.
“We’ve really envisioned something like this for a while, but we’re so limited by everything around us,” he said. “We don’t really have room to expand out. But we wanted to give people this option, because we know it encourages imaginative play for kids.”
Reed said the new play area will also go a long way in promoting the library’s mission of being a family center that offers lots of activities for kids. He said it’s also a way to bring something new and exciting to the downtown branch to keep it fresh.
“We’re not just this closed-off, walled-off house for books,” Reed said. “We have all kinds of activities for kids, and we feel like having something external outside the building gives kids more great opportunities to learn.”
The library will also create kits with small cars, toys and other items that kids can checkout inside to use in the play area. Reed encouraged families to use a kit to make the play area even more fun.
“It’s great if kids are just showing up and playing and using it, but if they come in, we can enhance their experience even more,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.