The city of Kokomo closed a downtown parking lot across from City Hall Friday to allow construction to begin on a four-story parking garage that will be across the street from an incoming hotel and conference center development.
The parking garage will include 189 standard parking spaces and six ADA-compliant spaces, along with 2,200 square feet of retail space, according to information provided during a November Kokomo City Plan Commission meeting.
It will be constructed on what is currently a surface public parking lot at the corner of Superior and Union streets. That lot closed Friday to allow parking garage construction; in response, the city has opened the lot directly south of City Hall to public parking until the garage’s completion.
The parking garage is expected to be completed in fall 2020.
Public documents show the project will cost the city up to $6 million and be developed by Envoy Companies, the same group that has signed on to develop the hotel and conference center and also developed downtown’s existing parking garage and its top-floor apartments.
The parking garage received a major boost last month when the Plan Commission voted unanimously to give it development plan approval, meaning the only thing left for builders was to obtain the necessary permits before starting construction.
“This will be a public parking garage, available for all to use,” said Kokomo City Controller Randy Morris in previous comments to the Tribune.
Public Parking lot at Superior & Union Streets to close for construction of parking garage. @KokomoScanner @KokomoTribune @KokomoNews pic.twitter.com/xlWWWcPw7A— City of Kokomo (@CityofKokomo) December 19, 2019
“The new mixed-use parking garage will allow the conference center to be marketed for more events while providing additional parking opportunities for visitors to high school sporting events, Jackrabbits games, concerts in the park, the Automotive Museum, and our downtown businesses.”
It is so far unknown who will inhabit the garage’s retail space.
Plan Commission members have also given development plan approval to the hotel and conference center project, voting on Dec. 10 to OK a development that will bring a six-story, 121-room Hilton Garden Inn and a conference center – the two will be connected by a second-story bridge – to the block between Main and Union streets, bordered by Superior Street to the north and Wildcat Creek to the south.
The hotel and conference center project does not have a projected groundbreaking date, according to city officials, although it is expected to open in late 2021.
