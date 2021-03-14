TIPTON — The volunteer spirit and desire to open an animal shelter in the city of Tipton looked stronger than ever Saturday.
About 50 volunteers spent Saturday morning cleaning up a building at 825 W. Jefferson St. that will eventually be the home of Tipton’s animal shelter.
The group of volunteers removed and threw away dozens, if not a hundred or more, objects, including dozens of cat kennels, bales of hay and more, as well as swept the floor and cleaned the grounds around the building that badly needed it.
City Councilman Rick Chandler was hoping for a decent turnout Saturday, but wasn’t sure what it exactly would be. All fears were assuaged fairly shortly after the cleanup began at 9 a.m.
By 9:15 a.m., dozens of hands were working to clear out the building, and by 9:20 a.m., the group's dumpster had already been filled. By midday, the building had been completely swept and all objects inside thrown away.
“This is just tangible proof, if there wasn’t already, that the citizens of Tipton are behind this project 100%,” Chandler said about the turnout.
While a lot was achieved Saturday, there’s still more work to be done, including HVAC, plumbing and electrical work and remediation of the lingering smell of cat urine, though less so now with the building emptied out.
In total, Chandler estimates around $100,000-$120,000 of renovation work is needed to get the building to where it needs to be. So far, a little more than $40,000 has been raised for construction costs — $30,000 recently budgeted by the city for building renovations and about $10,000 in community donations.
The building was bought by the city for $10,000 last September to house the future animal shelter and was previously owned by the Humane Society of Tipton County. An animal shelter was originally supposed to be established in the building, but it was unable to be finished due to lack of funding.
The Humane Society, now fully reorganized, is hoping to complete what was started in 1979, when the organization was first formed.
Melissa Rhoades is the new president of the Humane Society of Tipton County. A 911 dispatcher for the county, she has experienced firsthand the need for an animal shelter through the numerous stray animal calls dispatch receives each year.
“I have to tell people ‘Sorry, we don’t have anywhere to take them,'” she said.
On some occasions, though, Rhoades takes in whatever stray animal is picked up or gives them to Pals for Paws in Kokomo. She estimates that she’s taken in around 150 animals over the last eight or nine years, so seeing Saturday’s turnout brought her to tears.
“I know some of these people, but I don’t know a lot of these people, but I just can’t believe how many people have showed up, and look how hard they’re working,” she said.
Garnering more funding is the main goal moving forward. Chandler said he will continue to seek yearly funding for the shelter from both the city and the county. The Humane Society is also eyeing grants. Currently, the nonprofit is aiming for a 2022 opening date, but that is predicated on the group reaching its renovation goal and receiving operational funding.
If you wish to donate to the animal shelter effort, send your tax-deductible donations to: Humane Society of Tipton County, P.O. Box 237, Tipton, IN 46072.
