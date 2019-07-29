Duke Energy is adding workers, building a new garage and renovating its building in Kokomo as part of a move to turn the city into a hub for support services and transmission crews.
Angeline Protogere, Duke Energy’s lead communication consultant, said the Kokomo operations center at 1619 W. Defenbaugh St. is in the middle of a renovation project that will allow the facility to accommodate around 18 more transmission workers.
She said the utility company is positioning transmission crews and support resources in strategic places such as Kokomo to improve response times during major power outages.
That also includes building an eight-bay garage onsite to house more utility vehicles primarily for the transmission crews. Protogere said work should begin on the facility in late summer barring any issues with permitting the project.
She said the remodel of the office building won't add square footage, but will redesign the facility to better utilize the existing space. The operations center has been in Kokomo for about 60 years.
The project will also make the building more energy efficient by installing LED lighting, better-insulated windows and an energy-saving heating and cooling system. The facility will also be updated to be ADA compliant.
Protogere said the renovation work should be done by the end of the year.
The projects and increased staffing in Kokomo come at the same time Duke Energy is requesting a 19% rate hike that could see the average residential customer paying $23 more a month for electricity.
The company, which is the largest electric utility in the state, said the rate increase would generate around $395 million more every year.
Duke Energy said the extra revenue would help pay for generating cleaner electricity, improving the reliability of electric service and serve a growing customer base.
The company submitted the rate request to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Committee, which must vote to approve the increase after reviewing the proposal. The committee could choose to deny the request or approve a lower rate increase.
